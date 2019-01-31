‘Zombieland 2’ Adds ‘Daredevil’ Alum Rosario Dawson

On the heels of its brand new poster, it’s been announced that Zombieland 2 has added Daredevil alum Rosario Dawson.

According to Deadline, the actress will join returning cast members Woody Harrelson, Jesse Eisenberg, Emma Stone and Abigail Breslin in the sequel to 2009’s Zombieland.

The new film will see our reluctant heroes facing off against new breeds of zombies, while also trying to navigate through rebuilding some semblance of society.

Also joining the cast for the new film are Zoey Deutch (Netflix’s Set It Up) and Avan Jogia (Nickelodeon’s Victorious).

Officially titled Zombieland: Double Tap, the sequel has been long in development, with franchise writers Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick (Deadpool, Deadpool 2) planning the project for several years.

“It is [in active development]. We’re trying to get it going. All of our cast have read the script and love it. [Director Ruben Fleischer] is signed on. It’s just a matter of making our cast deals and making it for a budget number,” the writers said during a 2017 interview with Screen Rant. “All the cast have become superstars now so, we made Zombieland with 20 million, so it’s trying to fit that financial model into the sequel model so it makes sense for the studio and being able to pay the actors what they now get paid and deserve to get paid.”

“We see Tom Rothman pretty frequently now and we’re pestering that dude. He’s like, ‘Please, enough with the Zombieland talk!’ We’re pestering him the way we pestered Fox on Deadpool. We’re not letting it go. We really want to see Zombieland 2,” they added.

Finally, in July 2018, it was announced that the film had been given a green light, with Columbia Pictures President Sanford Panitch sharing the news in a statement.

“This is one of those projects that fans have wanted to see happen for a long time — and no one wanted to see it happen more than Emma [Stone], Woody [Harrelson], Jesse [Eisenberg] and Abigail [Breslin],” Panitch said, per THR. “These are some of the most in-demand actors, and I think they are making this movie because they love these characters. We are thrilled Ruben [Fleischer] was willing to come back to direct the sequel, as his work on Venom has been truly amazing.”

Production on Zombieland: Double Tap has begun, and the film is shooting for an Oct. 11 release date.