Zac Efron Completely Transforms Into Serial Killer Ted Bundy in First Look at Role: ‘Shockingly Evil and Vile’

Zac Efron has completely transformed himself into serial killer Ted Bundy in first look photos at the new role.

The film titled, Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile, and Efron recently revealed that it will be world premiere at the Sundance Film Festival in January 2019.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Below are a selection of photos the actor has shared from the film’s production. Scroll down to check them out and let us know in the comments what you thing about the former High School Musical star’s new dark turn.

Efron as Bundy

In the film, Efron will play the infamous “serial killer, kidnapper, rapist, burglar, and necrophile who assaulted and murdered numerous young women and girls during the 1970s and possibly earlier.”

The actor shaved the beard he’d been sporting for some time to get look just right, and has certainly make a big change from his appearance in the upcoming film The Beach Bum.

Lily Collins as Elizabeth Kloepfer

Joining Efron as co-lead in the film will be actress Lily Collins.

Collins is most well known for her roles in films such as To The Bone, Mirror Mirror, Netflix’s Okja, and The Mortal Instruments: City of Bones.

A Fated Roomance

Collins will be playing Elizabeth Kloepfer, Ted Bundy’s girlfriend “who struggled to accept the reality of her boyfriend’s nature.”

According to a synopsis of the film, it will focus on the events surrounding Bundy’s life as told through the perspective of Kloepfer.

Jim Parsons as Larry Simpson

The Big Bang Theory’s Jim Parsons also stars in the film, playing Larry Simpson.

Simpson was the lead prosecutor in Bundy’s case, with the serial killer himself handling a large portion of his own defense (even though he did have multiple public defenders).

Crusin’

Additionally, the film also features John Malkovich (as Edward Cowart, the judge in Bundy’s case), Angela Sarafyan (Westworld), Jeffrey Donovan (Burn Notice), and Haley Joel Osment (The Sixth Sense).

Grace Victoria Cox (Under the Dome), Kaya Scodelario (The Maze Runner film series), Dylan Baker (The Good Wife), Terry Kinney (Billions), and Brian Geraghty (Chicago P.D.) also star in the film.

On the Run

Additionally, it was announced in February that Metallica frontman James Hetfield has been added to the cast of the film.

In the film, the rock icon plays Officer Bob Hayward, “a Utah highway patrol veteran who was the first law enforcement officer to arrest Bundy in 1975 after pulling the killer over and discovering burglary tools in his car but wisely suspecting much worse.”

Behind-the-Scenes 1

Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile was written by Michael Werwie and directed by Joe Berlinger.

This appears to be Werwie’s first major film credit, but Berlinger has been working with true crime stories for the majority of his career.

He would likely be most recognizable from his work on the Paradise Lost documentary series, which followed the case of the West Memphis Three.

Behind-the-Scenes 2

As mentioned, Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile will screen for the first time at the Sundance Film Festival in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Audiences will see the film for the first time in January, with a wider release date likely coming shortly thereafter.