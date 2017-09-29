Jennifer Garner Glows in Rare Makeup-Free Selfie After Having a ‘Yes Day’

Jennifer Garner proves when you put your kids in charge, anything can happen.

On Friday, the 45-year-old actress shared a rare makeup-free selfie to social media following a "Yes Day" with her three children, Violet, Seraphina and Samuel. The concept, inspired by Amy Krouse's 2009 book of the same name challenges parents to give their children power for a day and make decisions, no matter how odd those choices might sound.

"You'll never need coffee more than the day after 'Yes Day!'" Garner captioned her sleepy faced image, adding that the family has been carrying this tradition for the last five years.

Through hashtags, followers learned that Garner not only has been keeping the tradition going for a while now, but this year's "Yes Day" included the family sleeping in a tent in their backyard.

Garner jokingly adds the hashtag, "coffee is my yes day" too.

The mother of three, who joined Instagram last month has already proved she's getting the hang of the social network. She has been using the platform to help spread awareness, most recently reaching out to followers for their aid in helping victims of Hurricane Harvey on behalf of Save the Children.

@savethechildren was grateful to be included in last night’s telethon, #HandInHand-- there was so much love in that room! If you missed your chance to help, please click link in bio. X A post shared by Jennifer Garner (@jennifer.garner) on Sep 13, 2017 at 2:29pm PDT

Her joining the network comes exactly a year after she officially filed for divorce from husband Ben Affleck in April.

Photo credit: Twitter / @laiyawest