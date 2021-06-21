'Yellowstone' Actress Joins Joaquin Phoenix's Next Movie

✖

Kylie Rogers, who played the young version of Kelly Reilly's character in episodes of Yellowstone, joined the cast of Disappointment Blvd. on Monday. The new movie stars Joaquin Phoenix and will be directed by Midsommar filmmaker Ari Aster. Unlike his previous movies, Disappointment Blvd. does not appear to be a horror film, although the plot details are being kept under wraps.

Broadway stars Nathan Lane and Patti LuPone also joined the project, Deadline reported Monday. Amy Ryan, who starred in The Office and Gone Baby Gone, was also cast. All that is known about the film is that it is a "decades-spanning portrait" of a successful entrepreneur. It is being produced by A24, which also financed Aster's Hereditary and Midsommar. Aster and Lars Knudsen will produce under their Square Peg banner with Elisa Alvares and Timo Argillander of IPOR.VC as executive producers. Aster also wrote the script for Disappointment Blvd.

Kylie Rogers (Photo: Presley Ann/Getty Images)

Scoring Lane and LuPone for the movie is a big win for Aster, as both are very picky about the movie projects they take. Lane has recently been focused on television, starring in Penny Dreadful: City of Angels last year. His other upcoming shows include Hulu's Only Murders in the Building and HBO's The Gilded Age. He hasn't starred in a movie since 2017's The Vanishing of Sidney Hall. As for LuPone, she was last seen on the big screen in Cliffs of Freedom and Last Christmas, which both came out in 2019. Ryan also stars in Only Murders in the Building and was just cast in Dsisney+'s Cheaper by the Dozen remake.

Rogers, 17, starred in Miracles from Heaven and Collateral Beauty, both released in 2016. She also appeared in the short-lived Once Upon a Time spin-off, Once Upon a Time in Wonderland. She has a lead role in Apple TV+'s Home Before Dark. On Yellowstone, she stars as the younger version of Beth in flashbacks. She has appeared in four episodes of the show so far.

Disappointment Blvd. is set to be Phoenix's first movie since he won an Oscar for 2019's Joker. He does have several projects in the pipeline though, including Mike Mills' C'mon C'mon and Ridley Scott's Napoleon film Kitbag. Over the weekend, You Were Never Really Here filmmaker Lynne Ramsay said she was reuniting with Phoenix on an upcoming project called Polaris, with Rooney Mara attached to co-star.