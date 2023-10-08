'Wonder Woman' 3 Status Revealed After Gal Gadot Teased Development News

Gadot claimed that another movie was in the works earlier this summer, but now other sources say that is not the case.

Another Wonder Woman movie starring Gal Gadot is not likely, according to a new report by Variety. Gadot gave fans a lot of hope earlier this summer when she told ComicBook.com that she was developing Wonder Woman 3 with new DC Studios heads James Gunn and Peter Safran. That was before the SAG-AFTRA strike began, but now sources close to the studio say that the project is not moving forward.

Variety's sources said that there are no plans in place for Wonder Woman 3 right now as Gunn and Safran focus on the first arc of their new DCU continuity. However, they said that the prequel spinoff series Paradise Lost is still moving forward. That will be a series about the mystical island that Wonder Woman comes from, but will not star Gadot herself. All this contradicts what Gadot told ComicBook.com, saying: "It's so close to and dear to my heart. From what I heard from James and from Peter is that we're gonna develop a Wonder Woman 3 together."

Gunn and Safran have announced plans for what they are calling "Chapter One" of the DCU, titled "Gods and Monsters." It starts Superman: Legacy premiering in the summer of 2025, and so far we know it includes four other movies: The Authority, The Brave and the Bold, Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow and Swamp Thing. There are no plans for a Wonder Woman movie on the books, so whatever Gadot was describing must have been dropped early development stages.

Earlier this year, DC Studios also announced a streaming series called Paradise Lost which will be about Wonder Woman's home island, Themyscira – a.k.a. "Paradise Island." However, the show will reportedly not be about Wonder Woman herself but will be a prequel about the generations of women who lived in isolation on the island before she was born. There's no sign of Gadot being involved in that series.

Gadot has plenty of other projects where fans can watch her, though the SAG-AFTRA strike will presumably slow them all down. She starred in the Netflix original series Heart of Stone, which premiered on Friday, Aug. 11. She also plays the Evil Queen in Disney's upcoming live-action adaptation of Snow White, which is expected to debut in 2024. While Wonder Woman fans can't look forward to a specific movie, they can take comfort that the role hasn't been recast just yet either.