Connie Nielsen Speaks out on Lynda Carter Joining ‘Wonder Woman 3’ (Exclusive)

Following a welcomed and surprising cameo in Wonder Woman 1984 last Christmas, Lynda Carter is officially returning to Themyscira for the franchise’s third installment Wonder Woman 3 — yet to be formally titled. First confirmed by Gal Gadot last month as reported by our sister site ComicBook.com, Carter is best known for playing Wonder Woman in the 1970s series of the same name. As fans had previously anticipated following months of rumors, Carter popped up in the post-credits scene of WW84, this time taking on the role of Asteria. Connie Nielsen, who plays Wonder Woman’s mother, Hippolyta, spoke to PopCulture.com exclusively about the casting of Carter, admitting she is thrilled to work with her.



“I have not met Lynda yet. I mean, I’ve met her briefly at the premiere, but I’ve not worked with her yet — so I don’t know what that’s like,” she said while promoting her new suspense-filled Sundance NOW and AMC+ series, Close to Me. “We were on different sets, so I don’t know, but I look forward to having that experience for sure.”



Echoing how the movies are just as much fun for her to film as fans love them, Nielsen says portraying a strong, empowering character like matriarch and Queen of the Amazons, Hippolyta is “exciting” for her. “I love that character so much. That is so fun to do — and I love sports. I mean, I work out like a madwoman. I just love that so much.”



Nielsen adds with the territory of being in the realm of superheroes, she is most humbled by the reception from little girls who look up to the characters, especially through action figures that work to empower children and encourage their imaginations. The Danish actress admits seeing her own Hippolyta action figure was something she was incredibly proud of. “When that happened, I was like, I feel accomplished now,” she laughed.

Amid the news of Carter’s return to the franchise, Gadot expressed her excitement over working with the iconic star, telling The Hollywood Reporter she has looked up to her for the longest time and has loved her forever. “Lynda has mentored me from the very first moment that I got cast as Wonder Woman. She was always there, talking to me, giving me tips and everything. She’s a true champion of what Patty and I have been doing, and it was so great that we managed to find the right opportunity to bring her to the last movie and now to the third one,” she said, later adding how the movie will be “even better this time.”