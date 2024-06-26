Everything Coming to Max in July 2024

A new month means a fresh batch of content headed to Max's streaming library. With June quickly coming to an end, Warner Bros. Discovery's streaming service has revealed the full list of TV series, movies, and originals rolling out on Max in July 2024.

July will be a heavy hitter for original content and see the premieres of new HBO and Max originals like Hard Knocks: Offseason with the New York Giants, which will bring viewers inside the New York Giants organization, and Quad Dogs, a new documentary that follows the lives of three New Yorkers with quadriplegia who create the world's first-ever, fully quadriplegic e-sports team. Other new originals like Kite Man: Hell Yeah!, Faye, and Wild Wild Space will also premiere. Next month will also see A24's neo-noir romantic thriller dark comedy Love Lies Bleeding, starring Kristen Stewart, Katy O'Brian, Jena Malone, Anna Baryshnikov, Dave Franco, and Ed Harris, streaming for free on the platform. Other arrivals include 17 Again, The Craft, Four Weddings and a Funeral, the Saw franchise, the Spy Kids films, Twister, and more, as well as Shark Week 2024.

To view all of the incoming titles, as well as the existing titles in the Max library, you will need a Max subscription. Max costs $15.99 a month ($149.99/year) for the ad-free version and $9.99 per month ($99.99/year) for the ad-supported tier. The "ultimate" ad-free version with 4K UHD resolution, 100 offline downloads and Dolby Atmos sound is available for $19.99 a month ($199.99/year).