Everything Coming to Max in July 2024
Shark Week, 'Love Lies Bleeding,' 'Kite Man,' and more arrive on Max next month.
A new month means a fresh batch of content headed to Max's streaming library. With June quickly coming to an end, Warner Bros. Discovery's streaming service has revealed the full list of TV series, movies, and originals rolling out on Max in July 2024.
July will be a heavy hitter for original content and see the premieres of new HBO and Max originals like Hard Knocks: Offseason with the New York Giants, which will bring viewers inside the New York Giants organization, and Quad Dogs, a new documentary that follows the lives of three New Yorkers with quadriplegia who create the world's first-ever, fully quadriplegic e-sports team. Other new originals like Kite Man: Hell Yeah!, Faye, and Wild Wild Space will also premiere. Next month will also see A24's neo-noir romantic thriller dark comedy Love Lies Bleeding, starring Kristen Stewart, Katy O'Brian, Jena Malone, Anna Baryshnikov, Dave Franco, and Ed Harris, streaming for free on the platform. Other arrivals include 17 Again, The Craft, Four Weddings and a Funeral, the Saw franchise, the Spy Kids films, Twister, and more, as well as Shark Week 2024.
To view all of the incoming titles, as well as the existing titles in the Max library, you will need a Max subscription. Max costs $15.99 a month ($149.99/year) for the ad-free version and $9.99 per month ($99.99/year) for the ad-supported tier. The "ultimate" ad-free version with 4K UHD resolution, 100 offline downloads and Dolby Atmos sound is available for $19.99 a month ($199.99/year).
July 1 - July 5
July 1
!Three Amigos! (1986)
17 Again (2009)
90 Day Fiance: The Other Way, Season 6 (TLC)
America's Best Towns to Visit
As Good as It Gets (1997)
Babe (1995)
Batman and Harley Quinn (2017)
Batman: The Long Halloween, Part One (2021)
Batman: The Long Halloween, Part Two (2021)
Beowulf (2007)
Blended (2014)
Black Adam (2022)
Bonnie and Clyde (1967)
Brokeback Mountain (2005)
Butterfield 8 (1960)
Candyman 3: Day of the Dead (1999)
Cat on a Hot Tin Roof (1958)
Chinatown (1974)
Cleopatra (1963)
The Company You Keep (2013)
The Craft (1996)
Cyrus (2010)
Deep Blue Sea (1999)
The Express (2008)
The Eyes of My Mother (2016)
Firestarter (1984)
Four Weddings and a Funeral (1994)
Frank (2014)
Garden State (2004)
Gattaca (1997)
Giant (1956)
The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo (2011)
Girl, Interrupted (1999)
The Glass Castle (2017)
Gods of Egypt (2016)
Good Luck Chuck (2007)
Grand Piano (2014)
Inside Job (2010)
Lady Bird (2017)
Marianne & Leonard: Words of Love (2019)
The Meg (2018)
Melancholia (2011)
Mortal Kombat (1995)
A Most Wanted Man (2014)
National Velvet (1944)
Network (1976)
Out of the Furnace (2013)
Panic Room (2002)
Parenthood (1989)
Please Stand By (2018)
Posse: The Revenge of Jessie Lee (1993)
Raging Bull (1980)
Rescue Dawn (2007)
The Rider (2018)
Saw (2004)
Saw 3D: The Final Chapter (2010)
Saw II (2005)
Saw III (2006)
Saw IV (2007)
Saw V (2008)
Saw VI (2009)
Signs (2002)
Single White Female (1992)
The Sixth Sense (1999)
The Smurfs (Movie) (2011)
Spy Kids (2001)
Spy Kids 2: The Island of Lost Dreams (2002)
Spy Kids 3-D: Game Over (2003)
Spy Kids: All the Time in the World (2011)
The Thomas Crown Affair (1968)
To Sir, with Love (1967)
To the Wonder (2012)
Twister (1996)
Unbreakable (2000)
West Side Story (1961)
Who's Afraid Of Virginia Woolf? (1966)
Woodshock (2017)
July 2
Contraband: Seized at the Border, Season 4 (Discovery)
Hard Knocks: Offseason with the New York Giants (HBO Original)
Mecum Full Throttle: Indianapolis IN 2024 (Motor Trend)
July 3
Barnwood Builders, Season 18 (Magnolia Network)
July 5
Beachfront Bargain Hunt Renovation, Season 9 (Magnolia Network)
Care Bears: Unlock the Magic (Specials): The Star of a Thousand Wishes (2024)
Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives, Season 48 (Food Network)
King of Zanzibar (Max Original)
July 6 - July 10
July 7
Belly of the Beast: Bigger and Bloodier (Discovery)
Jaws vs. Leviathan (Discovery)
Makozilla (Discovery)
Sydney Harbor Shark Invasion (Discovery)
July 8
BBQ Brawl, Season 5 (Food Network)
Big Shark Energy (Discovery)
Bodies in the Water (ID)
Great White Serial Killer: Sea of Blood (Discovery)
Shark Frenzy: Mating Games (Discovery)
Shark Frenzy: Mating Games (Discovery)
Signs of a Psychopath, Season 7 (ID)
Two Guys Garage, Season 23 (Motor Trend)
July 9
6000-Lb Shark (Discovery)
Bobby's Triple Threat, Season 3 (Food Network)
Deadliest Bite (Discovery)
Monster Hammerheads: Species X (Discovery)
My Big Fat Fabulous Life, Season 12 (TLC)
Mecum Main Attractions: Indianapolis IN (Motor Trend)
July 10
Alien Sharks: Ghosts of Japan (Discovery)
Expedition Unknown: Shark Wrecks of WWII (Discovery)
Great White North (Discovery)
Quad Gods (HBO Original)
July 11 - July 15
July 11
Caught! When Sharks Attack (Discovery)
Christina on the Coast, Season 5 (HGTV)
Great White Danger Zone (Discovery)
MILF of Norway, Season 1 (Max Original)
Monster of Oz (Discovery)
Teen Torture Inc. (Max Original)
July 12
Shark Attack Island (Discovery)
Sharks of the Dead Zone (Discovery)
The Real Sharkano (Discovery)
July 13
Faye (HBO Original)
Mothersharker: Hammertime (Discovery)
Sharktopia (Discovery)
July 14
Alex vs. America, Season 4 (Food Network)
In the Eye of the Storm, Season 1 (Discovery)
Mary Makes It Easy, Season 4 (Food Network)
July 15
Justice League: Crisis on Infinite Earths Part Two (2024)
July 16 - July 20
July 16
The Black Widower: The Six Wives of Thomas Randolph, Season 1 (ID)
Welcome to Plathville, Season 6 (TLC)
July 17
Wild Wild Space (HBO Original)
July 18
Kite Man: Hell Yeah! Season 1 (Max Original)
The Commandant's Shadow
July 19
Love Lies Bleeding (A24)
July 21 - July 25
July 21
Forbidden Love, Season 1 (TLC)
July 22
Fatal Affairs, Season 1 (ID)
July 23
Chopped, Season 58 (Food Network)
Secrets & Spies: A Nuclear Game (CNN Originals)
July 24
Charlie Hustle & The Matter of Pete Rose (HBO Original)
Guy's Grocery Games, Season 36 (Food Network)
July 25
Full Custom Garage, Season 4 (Motor Trend)
Mecum Full Throttle: Kissimmee Summer Special 2024 (Motor Trend)
July 26 - July 31
July 26
Knox Goes Away (2024)
Walker, Season 4 (2024)
July 30
Violent Earth with Liev Schreiber (CNN Originals)
Trending Now:
-
1'Gunsmoke': James Arness' Life and Death
-
2Meghan Markle and Prince Harry 'Running out of Time' to Rejoin Royal Family, Expert Says
-
3Comedian Dead at 76: Geraldine Doyle Chooses Voluntary Assisted Dying After Cancer Recurrence
-
4Adult Film Star Emily Willis Gets Positive Health Update After Coma
-
5Charlie Sheen's Ex Questioned in Connection to Matthew Perry's Death