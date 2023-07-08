Willa Holland's First New Project Since 'Arrow' Ended Is Coming out Soon

It's been over three years since Arrow ended, and now Willa Holland is finally going to be in her first project since saying goodbye to Thea Queen. Deadline exclusively reported that Cineverse has acquired the U.S. rights to the modern-day bayou western The Dirty South and is planning a Fall release, both in theaters and on VOD. The film, set in Louisiana, is a gritty crime thriller starring Dermot Mulroney, Holland, and Shane West. In a statement, Yolanda Macias, Chief Content Officer at Cineverse, said that the movie "continues the steady evolution of the modern-day American Western."

"In this gritty character piece, the struggles faced by these characters in the dark allure of the South are brought to life with remarkable authenticity through powerful storytelling and exceptional performances," Macias continued. "Willa Holland shines as a formidable female lead, fearlessly taking on the daunting presence of Dermot Mulroney, while Shane West drives the narrative forward with his expected dynamic energy."

The Dirty South follows Holland's Sue Parker trying to save her family's struggling business, and West's handsome drifter is the only chance she has to prevent the bar from being stolen by a local tycoon, portrayed by Mulroney. Filmmaker Matthew Yerby wrote and directed the film, which also stars Wayne Péré, Laura Cayouette, and Mike Manning. It's produced by Andrew Vogel, Suzann Toni Petrongolo, Yerby, and Todd Slater and executive produced by Jeremy Walton, David Lyons, Jay Burnley, Tom George, and Manning.

This is going to be Willa Holland's first project in three years, and so far, it's her only project. It's unknown if she has plans to do anything else after The Dirty South, but either way, it is going to be nice to see her acting again since it has been so long. A set premiere date has yet to be announced for the film, but it does sound like it will be sometime soon, so fans should keep their eyes peeled for any updates.

Hopefully, The Dirty South marks the beginning of Willa Holland's return to acting following the end of Arrow because it has definitely been way too long, so fans will have to go out and see the movie when it finally releases later this year. They can also watch all eight episodes of Arrow on Netflix to keep occupied until the film releases, which will surely keep them busy for a little while.