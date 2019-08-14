What Movies Are Coming out in August 2019?

We’re a little over a week into August and there’s already been a few notable releases at the box office. There are also a handful of highly anticipated films set to hit the big screen later this month.

Fast and Furious Presents: Hobbs and Shaw hit screens at the start of the month and got off to a quick start. It debuted to a $60 million domestically and upwards of $180 million when factoring in the international box office. The movie stars Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham.

The movie topped the charts in the second weekend as well, holding off four other movies that made their debut: Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark, Dora and the Lost City of Gold, The Art of Racing in the Rain and The Kitchen.

With those five films in the rearview mirror, filmgoers can be on the lookout for a few others that should fare well in the box office.

The Angry Birds Movie 2 hits theatres on August 16. The plot continues on with the first movie, with the birds and pigs agreeing to team up to take out a new threat to their islands. Jason Sudeikis, Josh Gad, Leslie Jones, Bill Hader and Rachel Bloom, among others, lend their voices to the film. The daugthers of Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban also have a role in the movie.

That same weekend, Good Boys, is bound to draw some attention as it features an R-rating with a cast of children leading the way. Gene Stupnitsky and Lee Eisenberg are in charge of the movie, having directed movies like Bad Teacher that starred Cameron Diaz as well being on the staff on season two through six of The Office. Seth Rogen also is co-producing the flick. The Good Boys has a plot that features, “a group of young boys on the cusp of becoming teenagers embark on an epic quest… to fix their broken toy before their parents get home.”

Blinded by the Light will be a hit for music lovers and Bruce Springsteen fans. The movie, which stars Viveik Kalra, spotlights the music of Springsteen and how it intersects with the main character’s life both on the inside and outside.

This will hit theatres on August 16.

The end of August will feature Ready or Not. This movie, which comes out on August 21, has all the makings of a solid horror movie. The plot, according to MovieWeb.com goes as, “A bride’s wedding night takes a sinister turn when her eccentric new in-laws force her to take part in a terrifying game.” Samara Weaving and Adam Brody have starring roles.

Additional movies hitting the screen in the second half of August are Angel Has Fallen, Awake and the children movie starring Tom Holland and Will Smith, Spies in Disguise.