5 New Movies Available on Demand

Between hits in theaters and fresh digital releases, it’s hard to keep up with all the new films coming out every week.

Even if you plan to see something in theaters, you may miss your opportunity in a just a few weeks. Furthermore, if you did catch it in theaters, odds are that you’ll want to watch it again.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Viewing films on demand is a perfect way to enjoy these movies in the comfort of your home months after they’re released.

Scroll through to see some of the comedy, horror, drama and adventure films recently released on digital platforms.

Girls Trip

Starring: Queen Latifah, Jada Pinkett Smith, Regina Hall

Synopsis: When four lifelong friends travel to New Orleans for the annual Essence Festival, sisterhoods are rekindled, wild sides are rediscovered, and there’s enough dancing, drinking, brawling, and romancing to make the Big Easy blush. (via IMDB)

Available to Buy: Amazon, iTunes, Google Play, YouTube, Vudu

Cult of Chucky

Starring: Allison Dawn Doiron, Alex Vincent, Brad Dourif

Synopsis: Chucky returns to terrorize his human victim, Nica. Meanwhile, the killer doll has some scores to settle with his old enemies, with the help of his former wife. (via IMDB)

Available to Rent/Buy: Amazon, iTunes, Google Play, YouTube, Vudu

Available to Stream: Netflix

A Ghost Story

Starring: Casey Affleck, Rooney Mara, McColm Cephas Jr.

Synopsis: In this singular exploration of legacy, love, loss, and the enormity of existence, a recently deceased, white-sheeted ghost returns to his suburban home to try to reconnect with his bereft wife. (via IMDB)

Available to Rent/Buy: Amazon, iTunes, Google Play, YouTube, Vudu

Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales

Starring: Johnny Depp, Javier Bardem, Geoffrey Rush

Synopsis: Captain Jack Sparrow searches for the trident of Poseidon while being pursued by an undead sea captain and his crew. (via IMDB)

Available to Rent/Buy: Amazon, iTunes, Google Play, YouTube, Vudu

Sharknado 5: Global Swarming

Starring: Ian Ziering, Tara Reid, Cassandra Scerbo

Synopsis: With much of America lying in ruins, the rest of the world braces for a global sharknado, Fin and his family must travel around the world to stop them. (via IMDB)

Available to Rent/Buy: Amazon, iTunes, Google Play, YouTube, Vudu

Other New Films Now Available to Buy

Abundant Acreage Available

An Inconvenient Sequel: Truth to Power

Better Watch Out

A Heavenly Christmas

Lady Macbeth

Maudie

Operation Christmas

The Osiris Child

Overdrive

Rat Film

Other New Films Now Available to Rent

The B-Side: Elsa Dorfman’s Portrait Photography

The Book of Henry

Churchill

City of Ghosts

Cult of Chucky

Daphne

Dawson City: Frozen Time

DRIB

Escapes

A Ghost Story

Haunters: The Art of the Scare

Hermia & Helena

The Honor Farm

Other New Films Now Available to Rent (Continued)

In the Name of All Canadians

The Legend of 420

Marjorie Prime

The Ornithologist

Paint It Black

Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales

Planetarium

Realive

Rip Tide

Sharknado 5: Global Swarming

Sniper: Ultimate Kill

Super Dark Times