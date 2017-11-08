5 New Movies Available on Demand

Between hits in theaters and fresh digital releases, it’s hard to keep up with all the new films coming out every week.
Even if you plan to see something in theaters, you may miss your opportunity in a just a few weeks. Furthermore, if you did catch it in theaters, odds are that you’ll want to watch it again.
Viewing films on demand is a perfect way to enjoy these movies in the comfort of your home months after they’re released.
Scroll through to see some of the comedy, horror, drama and adventure films recently released on digital platforms.
Girls Trip
Starring: Queen Latifah, Jada Pinkett Smith, Regina Hall
Synopsis: When four lifelong friends travel to New Orleans for the annual Essence Festival, sisterhoods are rekindled, wild sides are rediscovered, and there’s enough dancing, drinking, brawling, and romancing to make the Big Easy blush. (via IMDB)
Available to Buy: Amazon, iTunes, Google Play, YouTube, Vudu
Cult of Chucky
Starring: Allison Dawn Doiron, Alex Vincent, Brad Dourif
Synopsis: Chucky returns to terrorize his human victim, Nica. Meanwhile, the killer doll has some scores to settle with his old enemies, with the help of his former wife. (via IMDB)
Available to Rent/Buy: Amazon, iTunes, Google Play, YouTube, Vudu
Available to Stream: Netflix
A Ghost Story
Starring: Casey Affleck, Rooney Mara, McColm Cephas Jr.
Synopsis: In this singular exploration of legacy, love, loss, and the enormity of existence, a recently deceased, white-sheeted ghost returns to his suburban home to try to reconnect with his bereft wife. (via IMDB)
Available to Rent/Buy: Amazon, iTunes, Google Play, YouTube, Vudu
Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales
Starring: Johnny Depp, Javier Bardem, Geoffrey Rush
Synopsis: Captain Jack Sparrow searches for the trident of Poseidon while being pursued by an undead sea captain and his crew. (via IMDB)
Available to Rent/Buy: Amazon, iTunes, Google Play, YouTube, Vudu
Sharknado 5: Global Swarming
Starring: Ian Ziering, Tara Reid, Cassandra Scerbo
Synopsis: With much of America lying in ruins, the rest of the world braces for a global sharknado, Fin and his family must travel around the world to stop them. (via IMDB)
Available to Rent/Buy: Amazon, iTunes, Google Play, YouTube, Vudu
Other New Films Now Available to Buy
Abundant Acreage Available
An Inconvenient Sequel: Truth to Power
Better Watch Out
A Heavenly Christmas
Lady Macbeth
Maudie
Operation Christmas
The Osiris Child
Overdrive
Rat Film
Other New Films Now Available to Rent
The B-Side: Elsa Dorfman’s Portrait Photography
The Book of Henry
Churchill
City of Ghosts
Cult of Chucky
Daphne
Dawson City: Frozen Time
DRIB
Escapes
A Ghost Story
Haunters: The Art of the Scare
Hermia & Helena
The Honor Farm
Other New Films Now Available to Rent (Continued)
In the Name of All Canadians
The Legend of 420
Marjorie Prime
The Ornithologist
Paint It Black
Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales
Planetarium
Realive
Rip Tide
Sharknado 5: Global Swarming
Sniper: Ultimate Kill
Super Dark Times