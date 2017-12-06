Watch: First Look at ‘War Games’ Reboot

Eko today released teaser trailer for “#WarGames,” an interactive series that reimagines Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer’s (MGM) three-time Academy Award-nominated 1983 feature film.

Launching in early 2018 and created by Sam Barlow (“Her Story”), “#WarGames” puts viewers in the middle of a thrilling tale of modern espionage, hacking and government conspiracy.

Eko is an interactive entertainment company pioneering a new live-action medium that allows viewers to shape the stories they watch.

In “#WarGames,” viewers will follow a group of young hackers and influence how the intriguing story unfolds.

“With ‘#WarGames’ I was thrilled to take the questions raised by the original movie and ask them again in a world where technology has fundamentally changed our lives. To do that interactively felt like a perfect marriage of form and content,” said series creator Sam Barlow. “I am excited to introduce viewers to the new hacker protagonist, Kelly, who represents the breadth of modern hacker culture and its humanity. As viewers help steer her story, I hope they will fall in love with her as much as the ‘#WarGames’ team did!”

“#WarGames” is the second premium series released by Eko, following the interactive comedy “That Moment When.”

Created in partnership with Sony Pictures Entertainment and Olive Bridge Entertainment, “That Moment When” follows Jill, an awkward 20-something trying to navigate through life’s most cringeworthy moments. Viewers help Jill, played by Milana Vayntrub (“This Is Us,” Squirrel Girl in Marvel’s upcoming “New Warriors”), and can try to save her or screw her up even further.

The finale of “That Moment When” launched yesterday, and the entire seven-episode series can be found online at www.helloeko.com/tmw.