Spider-Man Actor Tom Holland Reportedly Hospitalized

Tom Holland was recently rushed to the hospital after a stunt went wrong on the set of the newest Spider-Man.

According to The Sun, Holland cracked his head open in a fall while filming Spider-Man: Brand New Day in England, and is believed to have suffered a concussion.

Videos by PopCulture.com

A woman who was reportedly a stunt double in the scene was also carried off set in an ambulance with an injury.

According to Holland’s dad, famous comedian Dominic Holland, his famous son will be away from filming for “a while.” He shared the news to press while attending a charity dinner. His son appeared at the dinner with his famous fiancée Zendaya, but left early due to illness.

However, a statement from a source at Deadline says that Holland only took a break “out of precaution” and will return to the set in a few days.

Medical professionals provided the following statement regarding the fall: “We were called at 10:30 am on Friday to attend to a patient who had sustained an injury at Leavesden Studios in Watford… An ambulance was sent to the scene, and the patient was transported to hospital for further care.”

The new movie, which is filming on location in England and Scotland, has Holland “over the moon and so excited” after his previous movie, No Way Home, was filmed entirely on soundstages.

“Now, we’re really gonna lean into that old-school filmmaking and shoot in real locations, which is why we’re starting in Glasgow and we’re gonna use the streets of Glasgow to build this massive set-piece that we’re putting together,” Holland said earlier this year. “So it’s gonna feel like making [2017’s] Spider-Man 1 again. It’s been such a long time since I’ve done it, it’s gonna feel like a breath of fresh air, and I think the fans are going to be over the moon with what we’re putting together.”

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is set to hit theaters next July.