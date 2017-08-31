Halloween Horror Nights Takes You Beyond the Further With New ‘Insidious’ Maze

The hits keep coming to Universal Studios’ Halloween Horror Nights with the announcement that an all-new maze based on the four chapters of the Insidious films will be heading to the event, daring you to go “Beyond the Further.” Check out the trailer for the brand-new maze above.

Beginning Friday, September 15, paranormal activity grips “Halloween Horror Nights” at Universal Studios Hollywood in the all-new disturbing maze, “Insidious: Beyond the Further,” inspired Universal Pictures and Sony Pictures’ Stage 6 Films upcoming supernatural thriller, Insidious: Chapter 4.

The creepy new maze will delve deep into brilliant parapsychologist Dr. Elise Rainier’s past, starting with a childhood in which her paranormal abilities emerged…until her mother’s untimely death by a demonic entity. Troubled by a lifetime of evil supernatural spirits trapped in the Further—a vacuous netherworld caught between the living and the dead—Dr. Rainier will take guests on an unsettling journey back in time through a portal into the Further…to defy the most depraved and intimidating beings that have tormented her since the 1950s.

Opening in theatres nationwide on Friday, January 5, 2018, Insidious: Chapter 4 is a Blumhouse Production, Oren Peli Production distributed by Universal Pictures domestically and Sony Pictures’ Stage 6 Films internationally. Directed by series newcomer Adam Robitel, the supernatural thriller is written by co-creator Leigh Whannell and produced by Insidious series regulars Jason Blum, Oren Peli and co-creator James Wan. The film stars Lin Shaye as Dr. Rainier, who faces her most fearsome and personal haunting yet: in her own family home.

Insidious is only the latest addition to the amazing lineup, which already features mazes based off of The Shining, American Horror Story, Ash vs. Evil Dead, and much more.

This year, Halloween Horror Nights features more mazes than ever, and with 29 terrifying event nights from which to choose, the scares are limitless. Event dates include September 15-16, 22-23, 28-30, October 1, 5-8, 12-15, 19-22, 25-29, 31 and November 2-4, 2017.

Tickets can be purchased at www.HalloweenHorrorNights.com/Hollywood, and advance purchase is recommended as event nights will sell out for all ticket options, including the all-new R.I.P. Tour, the After 2 p.m. Day/Night Combo Ticket, the Frequent Fear Pass, and must-have Front-of-Line tickets.