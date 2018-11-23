All Tyler Perry’s ‘Madea’ Movies, Ranked

Tyler Perry recently announced that he will be retiring his beloved Madea character after her next film, A Madea Family Funeral.

The writer/director has been making audiences chuckle by starring as the hilarious Madea for almost two decades, and he is finally ready to hang up his wig.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“We’re going to say goodbye in ’19,” Perry told Sirius XM’s Bevy Smith. “I just don’t want to be her age playing her.”

“It’s time for me to kill that old b—. I’m tired, man,” he later joked.

To celebrate Madea, we’ve put together a ranking of all the films that the character has had a significant role in, as adapted from the individual film’s Rotten Tomatoes scores.

A Madea Family Funeral has been excluded since it has not been released yet, and Meet the Browns has as well, due to Madea only appearing that film as a cameo rather than a supporting or lead role.

Scroll down to check it out and let us know in the comments what your favorite Madea film is!

Tyler Perry’s Boo 2! A Madea Halloween

Released: 2017 / Rotten Tomatoes Score: 6%

Critic Review: “The anarchic buffoonery is where the dust shakes off. A long jittery sequence in which the nervous old-timers drive the woods at night, acting both brave and terrified by turns, might even rank up there with Abbott and Costello Meet Frankenstein.” — Liam Lacey, Original Cin

Diary of a Mad Black Woman

Released: 2005 / Rotten Tomatoes Score: 16%

Critic Review: “Raucous and overwrought, the movie is still a hoot to watch and even more fun to talk back to.” — Ruthe Stein, San Francisco Chronicle

Madea’s Witness Protection

Released: 2012 / Rotten Tomatoes Score: 20%

Critic Review: “The interaction among opposites inspires an abundance of predictable race-based jokes, many of which have the saving grace of actually being funny.” — Joe Leydon, Variety

A Madea Christmas

Released: 2013 / Rotten Tomatoes Score: 20%

Critic Review: “You can see, and hear, the clanking of his melodramatic machinery — the gears and pulleys of emotion — but by the time the movie is over, you’ve been wedged into those gears; they have you.” — Owen Gleiberman, Entertainment Weekly

Boo! A Madea Halloween

Released: 2016 / Rotten Tomatoes Score: 22%

Critic Review: “Mr. Perry is … an eccentric, inspired performer, and his screen-filling antics as the raucous but righteous Madea, a character who runs through Mr. Perry’s stage, film and TV work – is the truly pertinent component here.” — Glenn Kenny, New York Times

Madea’s Family Reunion

Released: 2006 / Rotten Tomatoes Score: 25%

Critic Review: “Perry’s vaudevillian shamelessness and indifference to committee-approved taste are energizing and frequently jaw-dropping.” — Jim Ridley, Village Voice

Madea Goes to Jail

Released: 2009 / Rotten Tomatoes Score: 28%

Critic Review: “Adapting his own play, Perry has pared the plot way back while giving his law-breaking matriarch more room to run free.” — Elizabeth Weitzman, New York Daily News

Madea’s Big Happy Family

Released: 2011 / Rotten Tomatoes Score: 37%

Critic Review: “Perry possesses a superb ear for the themes and emotions that connect him to his core audience, and that’s on display again here, though the unconverted might grumble that the movie’s many riffs and rants feel recycled from previous offerings.” — Glenn Whipp, Los Angeles Times

I Can Do Bad All by Myself

Released: 2009 / Rotten Tomatoes Score: 63%

Critic Review: “Tyler Perry’s latest crackles with electricity, thanks to heaps of boffo acting talent, high-octane musical interludes, and the most easy-to-root-for electrocution scene since Ernest Goes to Jail.” — Shaula Clark, Boston Phoenix