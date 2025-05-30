Tubi Adds One of the Most Iconic Comedies of All Time Ahead of Sequel

If you’re looking for a laugh, look no further than Tubi.

Fox’s free streaming service just added one of the most hilarious and iconic comedies of all-time, with This Is Spinal Tap now streaming for free ahead of the fall release of Spinal Tap II: The End Continues, a sequel to the 1984 music mockumentary.

Marking Rob Reiner’s directorial debut, This Is Spinal Tap chronicles fictional heavy metal band Spinal Tap, one of England’s loudest bands, on what turns out to be their farewell tour. The film was created by Reiner, Christopher Guest, Michael McKean, and Harry Shearer, who also starred as documentary filmmaker, as well as Spinal Tap bandmates Nigel Tufnel, David St. Hubbins, and Derek Smalls, respectively.

Although This Is Spinal Tap was not a box office success – the film only grossed $4.7 million domestically during its initial theatrical run beginning in March 1984 – it was well-received by critics. The film currently holds a 96% critics score on Rotten Tomatoes, where a critics consensus reads, “Smartly directed, brilliantly acted, and packed with endlessly quotable moments, This Is Spinal Tap is an all-time comedy classic.” The movie also holds a 92% audience score.

More than four decades after its release, This Is Spinal Tap is still regarded as one of the best comedies ever released and is credited with launching the mockumentary genre. In 2002, the film was even elected for preservation by the National Film Registry and deemed “culturally, historically, and aesthetically significant” by the Library of Congress.

The movie’s addition to Tubi’s lineup comes just months ahead of the anticipated sequel, Spinal Tap II: The End Continues. Set to released in theaters on September 12, 2025, the sequel brings back McKean, Guest, and Shearer as the members of Spinal Tap as the band reunites after a 15-year hiatus for one final concert. Reiner returns Marty DiBergi, the documentarian who follows them on tour, with Paul MCartney, Elton John, and others set to make cameos. aul Shaffer, Fran Drescher, Don Lake, John Michael Higgins, Nina Conti, Griffin Matthews, Kerry Godliman, and Chris Addison also star.

“We feel privileged for the opportunity to work with Rob Reiner and the brilliant minds behind the original This Is Spinal Tap, and to be part of a film that has resonated with so many,” Andrew Karpen, CEO of Bleecker Street, and Kent Sanderson, president of Bleecker Street, said in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter. “This Is Spinal Tap isn’t just a movie — it’s a cultural touchstone that pioneered the mockumentary genre and left an indelible mark on both film and music. Returning to this world through Spinal Tap II is an extraordinary chance to celebrate its legacy while creating something fresh for both new and devoted audiences.”

Fans can stream This Is Spinal Tap for free on Tubi now and catch the sequel when it hits theaters this fall.