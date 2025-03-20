Trailer Revealed for ‘John Wick’ Spinoff ‘Ballerina’ Starring Ana de Armas

John Wick is back on the big screen—with Oscar-nominated actress Ana de Armas in tow.

The final trailer for From the World of John Wick: Ballerina finally reveals plot details about the new spinoff, including that the movie takes place between John Wick 3: Parabellum and John Wick: Chapter 4.

In addition, we finally know a little bit more about de Armas’ starring role—and that she’ll be facing off with Keanu Reeves’ Mr. Wick at some point in the film.

The new spinoff will star de Armas as Eve Macarro, a ballerina turned assassin from the Ruska Roma, the crime family of John Wick’s upbringing—later his enemies in the third Wick, and then once again his allies in the fourth movie.

It’s no surprise Lionsgate is trying their hardest to push out more Wick movies. Even though the titular hero died in the last film, the series has grossed over $1 billion across its four movies.

Ana de Armas has recently made headlines for her potential romance with Tom Cruise. According to PEOPLE, the two are discussing future collaborations and there is no romance between the two, but stranger things have happened. Either way, she has previously said she’s inspired by Cruise in her stunt work, saying he is “so mindblowing.”

Ballerina: From the World of John Wick releases June 6.