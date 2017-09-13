‘Deadpool’ Star Slays in New ‘Tragedy Girls’ Trailer

Ever since Scream helped reinvent expectations of teen-based horror, filmmakers have tried to emulate that formula by offering audiences far smarter fare that offers a healthy dose of humor. The latest installment in the witty slasher subgenre is Tragedy Girls, whose trailer you can watch above.

In the film, Sadie (Brianna Hildebrand) and McKayla (Alexandra Shipp) are two social-media obsessed best friends who will stop at nothing to build their online following. The self-titled “Tragedy Girls” kidnap Lowell (Kevin Durand), an unambitious local serial killer, and force him to mentor them into modern horror legends by committing murders to blow up on the internet. As the bodies fall, the girls become national news and panic in their small town hits a fever pitch — just then, Lowell escapes! Now with the local Sheriff closing in and their relationship on the rocks, the girls must rethink their plan before they find themselves the latest victims of their own killing spree.

Tragedy Girls is only one genre project that Hildebrand has pursued following last year’s performance in Deadpool as Negasonic Teenage Warhead.

This fall, Hildebrand will also be appearing in the second season of The Exorcist on FOX, one of last fall’s surprise horror hits. PopCulture.com caught up with the actress at San Diego Comic-Con to learn more about her character.

“I play a character named ‘Verity,’ she’s the oldest of the foster children. She’s on the verge of turning 18, she’s on the verge of being out alone, by herself, no longer in the system,” the actress revealed.

Hildebrand and Shipp have an interesting connection, with Shipp having starred as Storm in X-Men: Apocalypse, which means they’ve both previously starred in Marvel adaptations.

Tragedy Girls hits theaters on October 20. The Exorcist Season 2 will premiere on FOX on Friday, September 29.

