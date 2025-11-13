‘Toy Story 5’ Trailer Revealed

The first trailer for Toy Story 5 has been released.

Toy Story 5 is set to release in theaters on June 19, 2026.

In the teaser, fans are introduced to the new character, Lilypad, a high-tech frog-shaped tablet voiced by Greta Lee that makes Buzz, Woody, Jessie, and everyone else’s jobs harder when they have to go head-to-head with the new playtime threat. Tom Hanks returns as Woody, while Tim Allen will once again be reprising Buzz Lightyear alongside Joan Cusack as Jessie. Conan O’Brien is among the new voice cast for the toilet-training tech toy, Smarty Pants.

Directed and written by Andrew Stanton, Toy Story 5 also stars Blake Clark, Ernie Hudson, Tony Hale, and Anna Faris. It was officially announced in February 2023 that Pixar and Disney were developing a new Toy Story film, but Allen first expressed interest in making a fifth Toy Story film in February 2019. Hanks, meanwhile, said that May that Toy Story 4 was the final one in the franchise.

Toy Story 4 was released in June 2019 and followed the adventures of Woody, Buzz, Jessie, and the gang going on a road trip with Bonnie and her parents after she creates Forky, a spork made with recycled materials from her school. While Woody decided to leave to be with Bo Peep as a lost toy, it seems like he is back home. It can be assumed that the movie will explain what’s changed since the events of Toy Story 3, but fans will just have to tune in to see.

“It’s been a hilarious and poignant journey exploring how our favorite team of legacy toys might respond to today’s world of technology, and we’re thrilled to share this first glimpse with audiences,” director Andrew Stanton and co-director Kenna Harris said in a statement. “Having the remarkably talented Greta Lee bring Lilypad to life — balancing a playfully antagonistic tone with humor and heart — has been incredible.”

Fans can prepare for the release of Toy Story 5 by watching the first four films on Disney+, along with Toy Story Toons and Forky Asks a Question. 2022’s Lightyear, which tells the story of the actual Buzz Lightyear astronaut that the toy is based on, is also streaming.