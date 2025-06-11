Late Night Talk Show Legend Joins ‘Toy Story 5’ Cast

One late-night TV legend is heading to infinity and beyond.

Comedian and former Tonight Show host Conan O’Brien is set to appear in Toy Story 5 when it hits theaters next year.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Conan will voice new character Smarty Pants. On his Instagram feed, the Conan O’Brien Must Go host joked that he initially wanted to play Woody (Tom Hanks) or Buzz (Tim Allen), but later discovered that Smarty Pants is “the best character of them all.”

The fifth entry in the series will see Buzz, Woody, Jessie and the rest of the toys finding themselves obsolete after discovering what the kids are into these days—electronics. Andrew Stanton, director of various Pixar classics like Finding Nemo and WALL-E, will helm the newest film in the franchise.

Both Toy Story 3 and Toy Story 4 grossed over $1 billion at the box office, and it’s likely that the fifth will repeat. The fourth was initially perceived to be a cash grab, as the third film delivered a perfect send-off for the series’ characters and was critically acclaimed, with an Oscar win for Best Animated Feature. However, Toy Story 4 surprised audiences and critics alike by being just as good as the third while breathing new life into the series.

Toy Story 5 will hit theaters on June 19, 2026.