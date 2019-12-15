‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Trailer Coming Tomorrow, New Poster Hypes up Tom Cruise’s Return to the Iconic Character

Top Gun: Maverick is just a few months away, and the next sneak preview of the high-flying action film is set to drop on Monday. The movie’s official social media accounts revealed a new poster on Sunday alongside a reveal that the next trailer for the film will be released some time on Monday. No exact time has been revealed for the trailer drop, as of press time.

View this post on Instagram Feel the need. Watch the NEW #TopGun: Maverick trailer tomorrow. A post shared by Top Gun (@topgunmovie) on Dec 15, 2019 at 6:01am PST

Top Gun: Maverick will be a sequel to the iconic 1986 movie Top Gun. Cruise will reprise his role as Pete “Maverick” Mitchell, although he will have risen in the ranks during his time off-screen. Maverick will be a flight instructor for a group of younger pilots, but the previous looks at the sequel promise that he won’t just be sitting on the sidelines.

Miles Teller will play Bradley “Rooster” Bradshaw, the son of Nick “Goose” Bradshaw (Anthony Edwards). Goose was Maverick’s best friend in the original film, but he did not make it through the film’s events alive. It is unclear if Edwards will have any involvement with Top Gun: Maverick as of this time.

Val Kilmer is also set to reprise his role as Tom “Iceman” Kazansky in some capacity.

The movie’s cast also includes franchise newcomers Jennifer Connelly, Jon Hamm, Glen Powell, Ed Harris, Lewis Pullman, Monica Barbaro, Manny Jacinto, Charles Parnell and Jay Elli. Kelly McGillis, who played Charlotte “Charlie” Blackwood in Top Gun, is not believed to be reprising her role in this new project.

Director Joseph Kosinski will helm the picture, as opposed to original Top Gun director Tony Scott. Kosinski has previously directed three feature films: 2010’s Tron: Legacy, 2013’s Oblivion and 2017’s Only the Brave. Cruise played the lead role in Oblivion, which was based on a graphic novel written by Kosinski, himself.

Six writers are credited on the film’s script: Jim Cash, Peter Craig, Jack Epps Jr., Justin Marks, Christopher McQuarrie and Eric Warren Singer. Life of Pi’s Claudio Miranda will serve as cinematographer, while composers Hans Zimmer and Harold Faltermeyer are both credited for material in the movie.

Photo Credit: Paramount Pictures