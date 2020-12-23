'Top Gun: Maverick' Gets Incredible Reactions After First Screening
It's finally here. After being delayed for a few years, Top Gun: Maverick will be released in theatres on May 27. This will be the sequel to the hit 1986 film Top Gun starring Tom Crusie, who will return in the new movie. This past weekend, Top Gun: Maverick premiered at CinemaCon, and the reviews have been very positive.
Miles Teller also stars in Top Gun: Maverick and he recently spoke to Men's Journal about working with Tom Cruise. "Going in, you know how hard he is going to work," Teller said. "Everyone knows the legend and it's all legit. He elevates everyone around him. He is so dialed into the details that he not only knows every element of his job, but he knows what is going on in every department, from props to wardrobe. He's a machine."
Teller also talked about the flight training for the film. "I had about three months of flight training before starting the movie," he said. "That time was important to get comfortable with the crafts but also to build up our G-force tolerance, because all of the aerial elements were shot practically. The training started in a Cessna, and moved to an Extra 300, a single-prop aerobatics craft, where you start to improve your G-tolerance. From there we got into an L-39 Albatros, flying with these guys called The Patriots, who are the civilian equivalent to the Blue Angels." Here's a look at what has been said about Top Gun: Maverick after the CinemaCon screening.
The Film Delivers
After hearing for a week about movies that need to be seen in theaters, Paramount delivered a big-screen spectacle in Top Gun: Maverick at #CinemaCon, a solid standalone actioner that gets its heart from the backstory of the original film.— Chris Lindahl (@cmlindahl) April 28, 2022
Chris Lindahl added: "Lady Gaga's 'Hold My Hand' is a seamless piece of the catharsis of this surprisingly emotional movie, a ballad that reminds everyone — not that we needed it — that Gaga is a vocal powerhouse."prevnext
Worth the Wait
Top Gun Maverick at CinemaCon first screening a triumph. Stirring, exciting, emotional, proud. Tom Cruise in a movie star performance for the ages, yes, this soars and so worth the long wait.— Pete Hammond (@DeadlinePete) April 28, 2022
One person replied: "Oh boy Pete! You can certainly write a great tweet and the review of movie I just want to get in the car and go see the movie now so thanks."prevnext
Loved It
Absolutely loved #TopGunMaverick. Blown away by the cinematography and flying scenes and of course @TomCruise’s performance. Rest of the cast was great with special props to @Miles_Teller and @glenpowell. This is the kind of movie you want to see on the biggest screen possible. pic.twitter.com/PIfs2aGi2v— Steven Weintraub (@colliderfrosty) April 28, 2022
One fan is loving all the positive reactions. The person wrote: "TRUST ME WHEN I SAY IM CRYING BY READING ALL THE REACTIONS."prevnext
Total Blast
Our EIC @cbumbray just saw #TopGunMaverick and says it more than lived up to the original. A total blast and a throwback to old-school, character-driven Tom Cruise action flicks. Tony Scott would be proud.— JoBlo.com (@joblocom) April 28, 2022
Another fan wrote: "It was worth the looooooong wait, that's for sure. A beautiful tribute to Tony Scott/ Don Simpson and the awesome movies they used to make back in the day. A true Jerry Bruckheimer epic, beautifully directed by Joseph Kosinski. And Cruise ruled."prevnext
Wow
One word: Wow! #TopGunMaverick is absolutely terrific in every conceivable way. The action & flying is crazy intense & continually changes & evolves. You’re on the edge of your seat. I was not prepared for how emotional it was, too. The crowd cheered a dozen times. It’s real deal pic.twitter.com/G1dacuZctz— Erik Davis (@ErikDavis) April 28, 2022
Erik Davis continued: "Folks, trust me when I say this is a legitimately GREAT film. Whatever your plans are for Memorial Day weekend, make [Top Gun Maverick] a part of them. I think I cried the whole friggin' movie because I'm such a dork. Loved the cast, and it's another classic [Tom Cruise] performance."prevnext
Nails It
#TopGunMaverick nails it. Huge, emotional, LOUD Hollywood moviemaking at its most rah-rah ridiculousness. Shirtless beach football, Kenny Loggins, Val Kilmer, final 30 minutes of pure action. Also extremely interesting geopolitical angle I’ll have to get into later… #CinemaCon pic.twitter.com/OrNW1VAYd2— Barry Hertz (@HertzBarry) April 28, 2022
Barry Hertz continued: "Crowd shouts to 'show it again!' after [Top Gun Maverick] credits end. I can't say I'd object. See this on the BIGGEST damn screen with the BEST sound system that you can find. Good on Tom Cruise for continuing to be an insane person."prevnext
What an Experience
#TopGunMaverick is a profound cinematic experience and easily the best film of the year. What Kosinski, @chrismcquarrie, @eddiehamilton and of course @TomCruise have accomplished is epic and intimate, heart stopping and heartbreaking. However good you think it’ll be, it’s better. pic.twitter.com/gZ75xQYxDs— Drew Taylor (@DrewTailored) April 28, 2022
And this fan wrote: "I've read reactions from some people who aren't big fans of the original and even they are loving this one."prev