'Top Gun: Maverick' Gets Incredible Reactions After First Screening

It's finally here. After being delayed for a few years, Top Gun: Maverick will be released in theatres on May 27. This will be the sequel to the hit 1986 film Top Gun starring Tom Crusie, who will return in the new movie. This past weekend, Top Gun: Maverick premiered at CinemaCon, and the reviews have been very positive.

Miles Teller also stars in Top Gun: Maverick and he recently spoke to Men's Journal about working with Tom Cruise. "Going in, you know how hard he is going to work," Teller said. "Everyone knows the legend and it's all legit. He elevates everyone around him. He is so dialed into the details that he not only knows every element of his job, but he knows what is going on in every department, from props to wardrobe. He's a machine."

Teller also talked about the flight training for the film. "I had about three months of flight training before starting the movie," he said. "That time was important to get comfortable with the crafts but also to build up our G-force tolerance, because all of the aerial elements were shot practically. The training started in a Cessna, and moved to an Extra 300, a single-prop aerobatics craft, where you start to improve your G-tolerance. From there we got into an L-39 Albatros, flying with these guys called The Patriots, who are the civilian equivalent to the Blue Angels." Here's a look at what has been said about Top Gun: Maverick after the CinemaCon screening.