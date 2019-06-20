‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Details Leaked by Jon Hamm, and It Sounds Awesome

Details about Top Gun: Maverick were recently leaked by Jon Hamm, and frankly it sounds awesome.

The former Mad Men actor has been cast in an as-yet-unspecified role, and recently spoke pout about what fans can expect when the film eventually opens.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“They’re using some technology on this that is never before seen,” he told Collider. “We’re shooting the movie in, I think, 6K. So it’s incredibly hi-def. The aerial footage is mind-blowing. And it’s mostly practical. There’s not a lot of CG. Those guys are really up in planes and getting thrown around in multiple Gs.”

Exclusive: Jon Hamm discusses #TopGunMaverick and the “out of this world” footage he’s seen so far. pic.twitter.com/JjuH9KBINH — Collider Video (@ColliderVideo) May 28, 2019

Hamm then went on to speak out his experiences filming the movie, saying, “It’s a very strange experience but it’s been a wonderful experience as well. It’s basically getting the whole team back together. Unfortunately, [original director] Tony Scott is unavailable, but they’ve achieved a very similar vibe to the first one.”

“I think it’s gonna be, for the people who love the first movie I think it’s gonna’ be very interesting to watch,” he added. “It very much takes the story in a different direction. But I think for the new fans it’s gonna be something very cool, too. I’ve seen some of the footage, it is out of this world.”

Top Gun: Maverick will reportedly revolve around Tom Cruise‘s Captain Pete “Maverick” Mitchell as he trains Bradley Bradshaw who is a pilot trainee, as well as the son of Maverick’s late partner Nick “Goose” Bradshaw (who was played by Anthony Edwards in the original 1986 film).

Bradshaw will be played by actor Miles Teller. Additionally, the new film will also feature Val Kilmer returning as Commander Thomas “Iceman” Kazansky, plus Jennifer Connelly, Glen Powell and Ed Harris will all also be appearing.

Cruise briefly spoke to Access Hollywood about the film a couple of years ago, saying, “Aviators are back, the need for speed. We’re going to have big, fast machines. It’s going to be a competition film, like the first one … but a progression for Maverick.”

The film’s screenplay was written by Peter Craig, Justin Marks, Christopher McQuarrie and Eric Warren Singer, based on characters created by Jim Cash and Jack Epps Jr. It is directed by Joseph Kosinski, who previously worked with Cruise on the 2013 sci-fi epic Oblivion.

Top Gun: Maverick was originally slated to release this year, but it’s premiere date was pushed back to June 26, 2020.