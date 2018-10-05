Top 10 Fall Movies We’re Excited About

The fall move season kicks into high gear this weekend when Bradley Cooper’s A Star Is Born with Lady Gaga hits the big screen. It is the first big release of the 2018 awards season, and is expected to be up for Best Picture at the Oscars. However, that is just one of the many highly anticipated projects hitting the big screen before 2019 starts.

Aside from Cooper’s first film as director, this season sees Damien Chazelle’s follow-up to La La Land, the latest from Gravity filmmaker Alfonso Cuaron and Steve McQueen’s long-awaited first film since 12 Years a Slave. Dynamic performances from Viola Davis, Timothee Chalamet, Melissa McCarthy, Nicole Kidman, Robert Redford and many others are on the way, to give their fans something fresh to talk about.

First Man (Oct. 12)

Damien Chazelle (La La Land, Whiplash) finally leaves the confines of movies about music with his ambitious Neil Armstrong biopic First Man.

Based on the biography by James R. Hanson, First Man has earned rave reviews from critics after its festival screenings. The film stars Ryan Gosling as Armstrong and Claire Foy as his first wife, Janet. Jason Clarke, Corey Stoll, Kyle Chandler, Cirian Hinds, Christopher Abbott and Lukas Haas co-star.

Ralph Breaks the Internet: Wreck-it Ralph (Nov. 21)

Surprisingly, the first film from Disney Animation’s recent rebirth to get a sequel is the 2012 hit Wreck-it Ralph. (Don’t worry, Frozen 2 is on its way.) Ralph Breaks The Internet finds Ralph (John C. Reilly) and Vanellope (Sarah Silverman) heading to the internet. A lot has changed with technology since 2012, and this film will explore that. Hopefully, it is as good as the original.

Roma (Dec. 14)

Netflix might finally have a serious contender in major Oscar categories with Alfono Cuaron’s Roma. Shot in black and white, it is the Mexican filmmaker’s most personal project yet, taking place in Mexico City in the 1970s. The film is mostly in Spanish and includes an unknown cast, but will get unprecedented exposure thanks to Netflix.

A Star Is Born (Oct. 5)

Bradley Cooper brings the fourth version of A Star Is Born to the screen, casting himself as the has-been star who lifts an unknown to new heights. That unknown is played by one of the biggest music stars in the real world, Lady Gaga. Although it is her first film as an actor, she’s earned great reviews for her performance.

Sam Elliott, Dace Chappelle, Andrew Dice Clay, Anthony Ramos and Bonnie Somerville also star.

Can You Ever Forgive Me? (Oct. 19)

Marielle Heller shot to fame with her brilliant coming of age drama The Diary of a Teenage Girl (2015). Three years later, she gives us Can You Forgive Me?, a rare opportunity for Melissa McCarthy to stretch her dramatic chops.

McCarthy stars as Lee Israel, a real-life author who goes broke and earns money as a forger. Richard E. Grant co-stars as her friend Jack Hock.

The Favourite (Nov. 23)

Greek director Yorgos Lanthimos has made several films that have earned rave reviews from critics, including the Oscar-nominated The Lobster (2015) and The Killing of a Sacred Deer (2017). The Favourite could be his first film to reach a wide audience thanks to a trio of well-known stars: Olivia Colman, Rachel Weisz and Emma Stone.

The film is set in 18th Century England, where the relationship between Queen Anne (Colman) and Lady Sarah (Weisz) is changed when a servant girl (Stone) enters the picture.

Beautiful Boy (Oct. 12)

For the second year in a row, Timothee Chalamet’s fans get another must-see movie. Amazon is releasing Beautiful Boy, a film based on the memoirs of David and Nic Sheff, a father and son whose lives are shattered by meth addiction.

Chalamet stars as Nic, while his father is played by Steve Carell. It was directed by Belgian filmmaker Felix Can Groeningen, whose 2012 film The Broken Circle Breakdown was nominated for an Oscar.

Destroyer (Dec. 25)

Destroyer does not exactly sound like a fun film to see on Christmas, but it provides Nicole Kidman another chance to completely transform into another person.

Kidman stars as a Los Angeles detective whose life was changed by an undercover assignment. It is the latest from from Karyn Kusama (The Invitation, Jennifer’s Body) and also stars Toby Kebbell, Tatiana Maslany and Sebastian Stan.

Widows (Nov. 18)

Steve McQueen is finally back with his follow-up to 12 Years A Slave, and this time he is working with Gone Girl writer Gillian Flynn.

Loosely based on a British TV Series of the same name, the film is set in Chicago, where four widows decide to finish the heist job their husbands started. The four leads are Viola Davis, Michelle Rodriguez, Elizabeth Debicki and Cynthia Erivo. The rest of the cast is astounding — Daniel Kaluuya, Brian Tyree Henry, JAcki Weaver, Carrie Coon, Liam Neeson and Robert Duval.

The Old Man And The Gun (now in theaters)

The Old Man and The Gun is already in limited release. The film is expected to be Robert Redford’s last, as the legendary star announced plans to retire from acting.

It was written and directed by David Lowery and is based on the true story of Forrest Tucker (Redford), who escaped from prison and was responsible for robbing several banks. Casey Affleck, Cissy Spacek, Tom Waits and Sissy Spacek also star.