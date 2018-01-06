Tonya Harding Reveals Her (NSFW) Favorite Line in ‘I, Tonya’

Tonya Harding loves the new film about her, I, Tonya, and now she’s revealing what her favorite line in the movie is, and it is decidedly NSFW.

In a video conversation with the former ice skating star and actress Margot Robbie, who plays her in the film, Harding is asked if she has a favorite line from the movie, to which she responds, “Of course. The one that I can’t repeat.”

Robbie then asks her, “Is it when I’m yelling at the judges?“

Harding confirms and Robbie blurts out, “I don’t mind repeating it. I say, “Suck my d—,” to the judges, and it’s actually one of the few things that you didn’t say in real life.”

“I wish I could have said “Suck my d—,” Harding then quips, as reported by THR.

Additionally, the two women continued their conversation off-camera, with Robbie at one point asking Harding, “When I, Tonya screenwriter Steven Rogers reached out about the project, were you shocked? Hesitant?

Harding replied, “I was grateful that he actually came to us first, but I wasn’t going to do it. I was like, ‘I don’t want to go through this again. I’ve been through enough, and I have my son now.’”

“Michael Rosenberg, my manager, talked me into doing this possibly as closure. I was so nervous to watch it, but when I saw it, I wasn’t watching a movie about me. I was watching Margot, and then I went, ‘Oh my goodness. That’s about me,’” she then added.

Finally, Robbie asked Harding if she still keeps up with skating. “Every once in a while,” Harding said. “I’ve got to find out who’s competing and if it’s truly worth watching or if it’s going to be the same old politics.”