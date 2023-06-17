Tom Hanks Recounts How He Almost Appeared in This Iconic Romantic Comedy

Tom Hanks could've added another major role to his resume alongside Meg Ryan according to a recent revelation from his wife Rita Wilson. According to Entertainment Tonight, Hanks was offered the titular role in When Harry Met Sally, the Meg Ryan classic opposite Billy Crystal directed by Rob Reiner.

Rita Wilson revealed the details during an appearance on Bruce Bozzi's iHeart podcast, Table for Two With Bruce Bozzi, on Tuesday. As she details, Hanks decided to pass on the film due to his divorce from his first wife, Samantha Lewes.

"People, probably don't know this, but Tom was offered when Harry Met Sally and he turned it down because he was going through a divorce and he was very happy to be not married," Wilson revealed. "And so he could not understand that a person going through a divorce would have anything other than just like, 'I'm so happy.'"

Probably not what you were expecting to hear about Hanks' situation, but at least he was being honest. Billy Crystal would take the role after Hanks passed, producing one of the more memorable romantic comedies in the genre. Hanks would add his own to the genre alongside Ryan, starring in Joe Versus The Volcano, Sleepless in Seattle and You Got Mail. Technically he starred opposite three different versions of Ryan in Volcano, but no need to overdo it.

Crystal recently celebrated the role back in March, donning his sweater and wardrobe from the movie to give a thank you to fans. The film celebrated 30 years back in 2019, with the comedian speaking to Entertainment Tonight about why the film's impact has lasted.

"For those of us who believe in happily ever after, that's where they are and that's where they should be," Crystal said about his and Ryan's on-screen characters. If Hanks hadn't gotten divorced from Lewes at the time, ending their 9-year marriage. They shared two children, fellow actor Colin Hanks and sister Elizabeth. Hanks and Wilson have been together since 1988, having two children themselves with Chet and Truman. The couple did have a bit of a scare at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, catching the virus while in Australia filming Elvis.