Watch: Tom Cruise and Zac Efron Recreate Iconic ‘Top Gun’ Moment

Tom Cruise has been reliving his Top Gun days as of late, and he decided to act out one of the films most memorable moments with Zac Efron.

Cruise and Efron were guests on the latest episode of The Graham Norton Show, and Efron was asked about a send-up he does of Top Gun in his new film Baywatch. The discussion leads into talk of Top Gun 2 that results in the duo recreating the famous “need for speed” handshake between Cruise’s Maverick and Anthony Edwards’ Goose.

Efron begins talks all about what Cruise’s career means to him with some sincere admiration.

“Throughout your career, Tom, you’re known for action, you’re known for being the man, the go-to guy for so many genres, and you’ve mastered them all,” Efron said. “I don’t care if it’s pyrotechnics, if it’s stunt work, if it’s back-flips, or learning all these new skills that you’ve developed over your career, the one thing that you consistently do that is magnificent is to maintain a character with an arc all the way though a film. And I learn from you every single time I watch a movie; I study your work.”

Norton then chimes in humorously asking Efron if he’s trying to land a role in Top Gun 2. The Neighbors star looks embarrassed, but Cruise then steps up and initiates the famous handshake.

Efron seems elated for the exchange and pulls it off without a hitch.

The two actors later posed for a photo together after the show. Efron posted the photo, which also features Annabelle Wallis, and described the night as “epic.”

Epic night. Tune into #thegrahamnortonshow tomorrow night! #Legends #TomCruise @annabellewallis

Cruise confirmed the sequel to the beloved ’80s film was in the works and that he would be returning last week.

“You know what, I’m probably going to start filming it within the next year. I know. It’s happening – It’s definitely happening,” Cruise said.

Kilmer has state he’s ready to return, and the frontrunner for the directing job is rumored to be Joseph Kosinski, the director of Tron: Legacy and the Cruise starring-Oblivion.

No plot details or tentative release date have been announced, but hopefully it won’t be too long before we see Maverick and Iceman back in the cockpit again.