Tom Cruise Reveals Big Secret Behind Famous ‘Risky Business’ Dance

During a press interview for The Mummy, Tom Cruise revealed how he perfected his famous dance in Risky Business. The 54-year-old-actor dished on filming the 1983 scene with Australian talk show The Project.

"I just ad-libbed that," he said. "I tried to go across [the floor] at one point and it was too sticky. What I did was I dusted the floor and then put sticky [tape] on the other side so I would get center frame on that and wore the socks.

In the beloved scene, Cruise is seen sliding across his living room floor dressed in only socks, a button-up shirt and his underwear. As he dances, he lip-syncs to Bob Segar's "Old Time Rock and Roll."

"And that's how I finally did it — to figure out how to get that smooth, right on the beat kind of flow that got me there."

When it comes to the rest of bit past the slide, Cruise says the ad-libbing continued.

"And then I went around the room and was dancing," he said. "That's something that I did as a kid at home."

Up Next: 17 Mummies Discovered In Egypt, Tom Cruise Hilariously Weighs In With One Tweet

When asked if he knew how memorable that scene and other like that in his career would end up being, Cruise answered humbly.

"No, I'm not thinking about that," Tom said. "When you're finding those moments, it is so much fun doing that scene."

Watch the full interview below.

More: Tom Cruise Spotted Mid Make Out While Filming Mission Impossible 6

Cruise will star as protagonist Nick Morton in The Mummy, which comes to theaters on June 9. That film will also launch Universal's "Dark Universe" series of films.

He's also attached to another Mission Impossible film, reprising his role as Ethan Hunt.

[h/t Daily Mail]