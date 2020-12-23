Tom Cruise Gushes Over 'Top Gun' Fan's 'Maverick' LEGO Trailer

✖

Tom Cruise praised a Top Gun fan's painstaking recreation of the Top Gun: Maverick trailer in LEGO form on Twitter Friday. YouTuber Onbeatman used LEGO Minifigures and sets to recreate every shot of the trailer and published their video last month. The video has gone viral, with over 628,000 views on YouTube.

Although Onebeatman tweeted the video on Feb. 26, Cruise, 58, finally noticed it this week. "Wow. This is incredible. Great work!" the Mission: Impossible actor wrote. "After months of painstaking work… I recreated the TOP GUN: MAVERICK trailer in Lego, one frame at a time. This was created 100% independently out of my love for Top Gun, cinema, and LEGO," Onebeatman explained on YouTube. The YouTuber also published a side-by-side video, showing the original Maverick trailer next to his LEGO creation.

Wow. This is incredible. Great work! https://t.co/AR4QP3mSHt — Tom Cruise (@TomCruise) March 19, 2021

Top Gun: Maverick sees Cruise playing Captain Pete "Maverick" Mitchell over 30 years after the original Top Gun, which helped make him an international star in 1986. Val Kilmer, who played Tom "Iceman" Kazansky, in the original film, also returned. The rest of the cast includes Miles Teller, Jennifer Connelly, Jon Hamm, Glen Powell, and Ed Harris. The movie was directed by Joseph Kosinski, who previously worked with Cruise on Oblivion.

Paramount Pictures originally planned to release Maverick in July 2019, but it was delayed to June 2020 before the coronavirus pandemic began. In April 2020, Paramount delayed the movie until December 2020 because of the pandemic, but with cases continuing to rise at that point, the studio decided to move it all the way to July 2, 2021. In February, ViacomCBS announced Top Gun: Maverick will be among the new releases that will be available on Paramount+ 30 to 45 days after its theatrical release begins. Cruise's seventh Mission: Impossible movie, which will open on Nov. 19, will also be released on Paramount+ following its theatrical release.

One possible reason for Cruise taking so long to see the LEGO Maverick trailer is his busy schedule. The actor is still in the U.K. putting the finishing touches on Mission: Impossible 7. There were plans for Cruise and director Christopher McQuarrie to film both M: I 7 and M: I 8 back-to-back, but those plans were scrapped so Cruise could do promotion for Maverick. M: I 8 is still scheduled to hit theaters on Nov. 2, 2022.

