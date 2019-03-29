‘To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before’ Sequel Casts ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Winner Jordan Fisher

Dancing With the Stars winner Jordan Fisher has been cast in the sequel to Netflix‘s To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before, Entertainment Weekly reports.

Fisher will play John Ambrose McClaren, a potential new love interest for protagonist Lara Jean Covey (Lana Condor). The first film was based on Jenny Han’s book of the same name, and the sequel will be based on the second book in Han’s series, P.S. I Still Love You.

The actor confirmed the news with a video shared to his Twitter account on Thursday.

“We couldn’t be more excited to have Jordan Fisher join the To All the Boys family as John Ambrose McClaren,” producer Matt Kaplan said. “Jordan’s charisma practically leaps off the screen with anything he does, whether it’s acting, singing, or dancing. There isn’t a more perfect guy who could believably shake things up in Lara Jean and Peter’s world.”

John Ambrose was one of the five recipients of Lara Jean’s supposed-to-be-unsent love letters, with the two having met at Model U.N. In the end credits scene of the first film, John Ambrose showed up on Lara Jean’s doorstep, with his arrival likely to throw a bit of a wrench in the relationship Lara Jean had just solidified with Peter Kavinsky (Noah Centineo).

In that brief scene, John Ambrose was played by Jordan Burtchett, but as he has a major role in the next book, a recasting was speculated when a sequel to the rom-com was announced.

“We’re looking long and hard into someone who can match Noah’s charm and amazingness, which is very difficult,” Condor told Cosmopolitan in February.

Fisher won DWTS‘ 25th season with partner Lindsay Arnold and has starred in The Secret Life of the American Teenager, Liv and Maddie, Disney’s Teen Beach movies and Fox’s Grease. He most recently appeared as Mark in Fox’s Rent: Live.

Twitter clearly approves of the casting.

*Jordan Fisher gets casted as John Ambrose McClaren*

Me: pic.twitter.com/BOIzHubgzk — ♆ julia called kj apa old ♆ (@areadersworld) March 28, 2019

Some wondered how they could possibly stay fans of Peter Kavinsky with Fisher on the scene.

“Sorry but who in their right mind is going to root for peter now when jordan fisher is RIGHT THERE,” one wrote.

jordan fisher is shaking the table as john ambrose my god they really expect us to root for kavinsky after this?? pic.twitter.com/op8ajgifcA — fowsia | goldman stan (@iriswestallens) March 28, 2019

Photo Credit: Getty / Jon Kopaloff