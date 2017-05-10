Radiohead’s Thom Yorke To Score ‘Suspiria’ Remake

The upcoming Suspiria remake is both one of the most exciting and most talked about horror films of the year, with fans split about whether it should exist in the first place. Fueling both sides of the debate is the announcement that Radiohead’s Thom Yorke will be providing the score for the upcoming film.

If anything about 1977’s Suspiria stands out more than its captivating visuals, it would be its score, provided by prog-rock band Goblin.

Director of the upcoming remake, Luca Guadagnino, said of the partnership, “Our goal is to make a movie that will be a disturbing and transforming experience: for this ambition, we could not find a better partner than Thom.” He added that working with Yorke was a “dream come true.”

The upcoming remake is set in 1977 Berlin and follows a young American woman who joins a prestigious dance company. She arrives just as one of the members mysteriously disappears. As her stock in the company rises, she begins to suspect that the dance troupe is harboring a disturbing secret.

The film stars Tilda Swinton (Doctor Strange), Dakota Johnson (Fifty Shades of Grey), Mia Goth (A Cure For Wellness), and Chloë Grace Moretz (Kick-Ass).

This will be Yorke’s first feature film musical endeavor, despite bandmate Johnny Greenwood scoring films like The Master, There Will Be Blood, and We Need to Talk About Kevin.

Creating a soundscape that lives up to the original film’s score is a difficult task, but with Radiohead being one of the most critically-acclaimed bands over the last two decades, Yorke makes for an excellent decision.

Horror films have leaned for more into synthesizer soundtracks in the last few years, with musicians like Disasterpiece, Steve Moore, and Rob D providing the soundtracks for films like It Follows, The Mind’s Eye, and Maniac, respectively.

The original film’s director, Dario Argento, was known for his bold color palette, and it was recently announced by the remake’s director that the film would be much “colder” than its predecessor. From the sound of things, Guadagnino isn’t aiming to recreate the magic of the original film, but offer a different interpretation of the source material with his own definitive style.

Suspiria is currently in post-production with a potential 2017 release date.

