These Are the Best Christmas Movies That Aren’t Really Christmas Movies

These days, it’s a beloved holiday pass time to reclassify any film with a holiday scene as a “Christmas movie.” While movies like It’s a Wonderful Life and Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer have a clear yule-tide theme, you don’t have the stretch the definition too far before movies like Die Hard start to fit in. If you’re looking for a more obscure pick this holiday season, here are some of the best movies that technically count as “Christmas movies.”

By now, you’ve probably heard the memetic argument that Die Hard is a Christmas movie. The classic action film is set during Christmastime, takes place at an office Christmas party and it has a wholesome message of cooperation and trust in the end. It’s not hard to imagine how people have applied the same logic to other movies. Some may not have a Christmas thru-line like Die Hard, but if they have one stand-out Christmas scene they might make the cut. It’s up to each person to decide what counts as a “Christmas movie” in their household, but broadening the definition can give you an excuse to watch something different this holiday season.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Streaming services have helped stretch the definitions of holiday movies in the last couple of years as well, grouping new and old movies together and presenting viewers with unconventional choices for the end of the year. A scroll through Netflix, for example, will present you with a whole host of original films, adult comedies and obscure takes of Christmas that might seem out of place beside the classics you grew up with.

If ever there was a year to expand your Christmas movie library, this is it. Here is a look at some of the best Christmas movies that are not really Christmas movies.

‘Gremlins’

Gremlins is the story of a young boy bonding with an unnerving mystical creature of mysterious origin, but we can’t forget that Billy (Zach Galligan) got his new pet just before Christmas. If you’re feeling a little bitter about all the holiday cheer this year, why not watch Gizmo tear apart some Christmas trees to blow off steam?

‘Batman Returns’

Tim Burton’s second Batman movie, Batman Returns is set conspicuously at Christmastime and follows many of the classic tropes of a Christmas rom-com. Batman (Michael Keaton) falls in love with Catwoman (Michelle Pfeiffer) against the backdrop of the holiday, though the romance can be hard to root for at times.

‘Lethal Weapon’

As dark and desperate as the plot of Lethal Weapon is, it might be even more depressing if it weren’t set at Christmas time. In fact, one of the few glimmers of hope in the movie comes at the end, when Riggs (Mel Gibson) and Murtaugh (Donald Glover) spend the holiday together.

‘Harry Potter’ Franchise

Each of the first six Harry Potter movies consists of one full school year at Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry, meaning that each one has a Christmas interlude right around the middle. Any of them — or all of them — make for a great watch in December, although the fourth movie, Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire, arguably has the most Christmas themes since it features the Yule Ball.

‘Trading Places’

A lot happens in Trading Places, so it’s forgivable if you forgot that the oddball comedy takes place right around Christmas time. In fact, at his lowest point, Louis Winthorpe III (Dan Aykroyd) dresses up as Santa Claus in a dirty costume, besmirching Saint Nick’s image.

‘Mean Girls’

Mean Girls is also spread a cross a whole school year, though the Winter Talent Show is one of the most iconic moments of the movie.

‘Rocky IV’

Finally, Rock IV is a rare case where a franchise waited until late in the game to take a Christmas angle on its own story. Here Rocky (Sylvester Stallone) fights Russian Ivan Drago (Dolph Lundgren) in an unsanctioned match on Christmas Day.