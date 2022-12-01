Joe Pesci Suffered Real Burns Filming 'Home Alone 2'

It's been 30 years since the Christmas classic Home Alone sequel Home Alone 2: Lost in New York was released. Good Fellas star Joe Pesci played Harry Limes, one half of the infamous robbing duo "The Wet Bandits," who transformed into "The Sticky Bandits" for the follow-up. The second film followed Kevin McCallister (Macaulay McCulkin) who gets separated from his family traveling to Florida at an airport during the Christmas rush. He ends up on a flight to New York, where he initially has the time of his life staying at The Plaza Hotel until he runs into the infamous duo whom he hilariously escaped in the first film.

Through a series of tricks and pranks, Kevin puts The Sticky Bandits through a cat and mouse game to catch him. In one scene, it turns out that Pesci was more hurt than the audience could tell. "In addition to the expected bumps, bruises, and general pains that you would associate with that particular type of physical humor, I did sustain serious burns to the top of my head during the scene where Harry's hat is set on fire," he told People Magazine. "I was fortunate enough to have professional stuntmen do the real heavy stunts."

The film has since had multiple follow-ups, one of which star McCulkin or Pesci. In fact, a Disney+ film Home Alone Again had Devin Retray, who played Kevin's older brother Buzz, reprise his role.

When asked whether he'd return to the franchise, Pesci isn't sure. "While you never say never, I think that it would be difficult to replicate not only the success but also the overall innocence of the originals," he said. "It's a different time now; attitudes and priorities have changed in 30 years."

In the meantime, fans can stream Home Alone and its follow-ups on multiple platforms. In addition to Disney+, the movies are available on nearly all services, some for free with a subscription.