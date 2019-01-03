‘The Notebook’ to Be Adapted Into a Musical With Composition by Ingrid Michaelson

The final pages of Allie and Noah’s love story aren’t written just yet, with The Notebook set to jump from the big screen to the stage in a Broadway musical.

Singer-songwriter Ingrid Michaelson announced the news while co-hosting the Today show’s fourth hour on Thursday, revealing that she will be composing the score for a musical adaptation of the popular romance story, based on Nicholas Sparks’ 1996 novel.

News of the musical was also shared on Twitter.

“I’m writing a musical … and the musical is ‘The Notebook.’”@ingridmusic had a DELIGHTFUL announcement today!!! 🙌🙌🙌 pic.twitter.com/3s9RelDMIp — Kathie Lee and Hoda (@klgandhoda) January 3, 2019

“It’s so different when you’re writing for a character, when you’re writing for these other people, than when you’re writing about yourself or your own emotions,” Michaelson said of the process of writing the score for the musical. “So it’s been really interesting and really different for me to write from these perspectives. And just the idea of this undying love and of loss and memory — I can’t stop writing them. I’m going to have too many.”

Along with Michaelson, the musical will be crafted on by This Is Us producer and writer Bekah Burnstetter, who is penning the musical’s book, and Kevin McCollum and Kurt Deutsch, who will produce.

“When I first heard about The Notebook potentially being turned into a musical, I was instantly drawn to the idea,” Burnstetter said in a statement to Entertainment Tonight. “The story hits home for me in two big ways: it takes place in my home state of North Carolina, and Alzheimer’s runs deep in my family. I was sent a few songs Ingrid had already written for it, and that week, I spent my drives to and from work car-listening, memorizing, imagining the story unfold with music, imagining how I might layer worlds, dramatize memory, and before I even knew that I had to write the book for this, it was already starting to happen in my head.”

“I am thrilled to work with Bekah and Ingrid in order to make The Notebook a reality on Broadway. They are amazingly talented, and obviously, the story is near and dear to my heart,” Sparks added.

Casting and dates for the musical has not yet been announced.

Set in 1940s South Carolina, The Notebook tells the story of two teenagers, Noah and Allie, from opposite backgrounds and their love story that spanned decades. The novel was adapted into a film in 2004 directed by Nick Cassavetes and starring Ryan Gosling and Rachel McAdams. It will celebrate its 15th anniversary this year.