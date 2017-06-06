Does The Mummy Have A Post-Credits Scene?

After a film ends, even if its not from Marvel Studios, you’ll see a surprising number of moviegoers checking their phones to see if there is an after-credits scene or just stick around as the final credits roll, hoping or expecting to see a extra-footage that sets up a potential sequel or a spin-off.

And since The Mummy is the first film in Universal Pictures’ Dark Universe — a shared universe for its classic movie monsters — audiences might assume there will be a post-credits scene teasing Bill Condon’s Bride of Frankenstein or Johnny Depp’s The Invisible Man or Javier Bardem as Frankenstein’s Monster.

While speaking with IGN, The Mummy director and co-architect of the Dark Universe, Alex Kurtzman, was asked about the possibility of an after-credits scene.

“No, no, that’s Marvel’s domain,” he responded. “So render unto Caesar what is Caesar’s. Maybe it’ll feel more appropriate down the line, as the universe builds itself. I don’t think any of wanted to be accused of ripping off what they did so well.”

Tom Cruise headlines a spectacular, all-new cinematic version of the legend that has fascinated cultures all over the world since the dawn of civilization: The Mummy.

Thought safely entombed in a crypt deep beneath the unforgiving desert, an ancient queen (Sofia Boutella) whose destiny was unjustly taken from her is awakened in our current day, bringing with her malevolence grown over millennia and terrors that defy human comprehension.

From the sweeping sands of the Middle East through hidden labyrinths under modern-day London, The Mummy brings a surprising intensity and balance of wonder and thrills in an imaginative new take that ushers in a new world of gods and monsters.

The cast features Tom Cruise (Jack Reacher, Top Gun), Russell Crowe (The Nice Guys, Gladiator), and Sofia Boutella (Kingsman: The Secret Service, Star Trek Beyond), as well as Courtney B. Vance (The People Vs. O.J. Simpson), Annabelle Wallis (Annabelle, Peaky Blinders), Marwan Kenzari (Ben-Hur), and Jake Johnson (New Girl, Jurassic World).

Alex Kurtzman, the screenwriter and producer behind Star Trek Into Darkness and The Amazing Spider-Man 2, is on board to make his directorial debut, working off of a script penned by Jon Spaihts (Prometheus, Doctor Strange).

The Mummy will lumber into theaters June 9, 2017.

