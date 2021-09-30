‘The Many Saints of Newark’ Director Alan Taylor, Stars Michael Gandolfini and Leslie Odom Jr. Address Spinoff Possibilities (Exclusive)

With The Sopranos prequel earning plenty of critical acclaim ahead of its highly-anticipated theatrical release on Friday, The Many Saints of Newark is measuring up to be a solid franchise opportunity if given the chance. The film based on the HBO smash hit crime drama starring James Gandolfini might have ended things most definitely in 2007 with a controversial series finale, but there is still plenty more story to tell if we look to Tony Soprano’s past outside of uncle “Dickie” Moltisanti. As the new film by series creator David Chase and starring Gandolfini’s real-life son Michael Gandolfini and Leslie Odom Jr. works to construct a solid and sturdy universe supported by the iconic Sopranos characters, director Alan Taylor tells PopCulture.com he could see that happening if the chance presented itself.

“Because of the way David writes, there are several story strands going through it and one of the most important ones, and one of the most challenging ones to get right was Harold’s story, because he doesn’t have as much screen time as Dickie, but his story has to hold its own against Dickie,” Taylor told PopCulture of Odom Jr.’s role as the first Black gangster in the Sopranos universe. “And thank goodness we got [him] to play [Harold] because he brings this intelligence and this gravitas and this charm so there’s a fully formed person there that you really can follow.”

Without spoiling anything for fans yet to see the movie, releasing in theaters tomorrow and on HBO Max for 30 days, Taylor says one of the biggest questions Harold’s character unlocks has a lot to do with the film’s morality themes. “One of the big questions of the movie is, ‘Is our destiny locked, or can we change who we are? Can we rewrite who we are?’ And he’s the only character who maybe has a positive answer to that question and it’s because of the experiences in ’67 with the riots and stuff, you see him change over the course of the movie.”

Reiterating his support for another movie outside The Many Saints of Newark, Taylor responds: “Yeah. He should get his own spinoff. That’s a great idea.” While talking to PopCulture.com about the movie as well, Odom Jr. admitted he “would love” to tackle that, while Michael said it would add an interesting element to their dynamic following the film’s conclusion.

“Someone did say to me recently, ‘We know where Tony goes, but we don’t know how he gets there.’ and maybe Johnny [Boy Soprano, Tony’s dad] doesn’t want him to be in the mob and maybe Harold starts helping him out, giving him his first couple of jobs. Never know,” Michael said, while Nivola quipped how young Anthony might just “crank numbers for Harold.”

The Many Saints of Newark hits theaters on Oct. 1 and will also be available to stream for 30 days on HBO Max. For more on the movie and all your Sopranos news, keep it locked to PopCulture.com for the latest.