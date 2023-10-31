'The Hunger Games': How to Stream the Originals Before Prequel Movie Premieres

Hunger Games fans are gearing up for a return to Panem, but it might be harder to get there than they were expecting. Fans hoping to re-watch the four film adaptations won't find them on one subscription-based streaming service. Here's how you can hunt down the original Hunger Games movies before The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes premieres on Friday, Nov. 17. The Hunger Games started as a trilogy of dystopian action novels written by Suzanne Collins and published from 2008 to 2010, then ballooned into a global sensation thanks to the film adaptations starring Jennifer Lawrence. From 2012 to 2015, the studios made four movies out of three novels, splitting the last book in two. After that, the franchise was dormant until Collins published a prequel novel called The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes in May of 2020. The film adaptation of that prequel premieres in a few weeks, and while it is set decades before. The Hunger Games, it will have som allusions to the original that fans will definitely want to be on the look out for. To do so, fans may want to rewatch the first four movies, but they're not laid out in a convenient "hub" like many other series in the streaming era. Here's where you can find each movie in the series.

'The Hunger Games' Series Streaming Although The Hunger Games was a worldwide sensation, the first movie in the series had a surprisingly tenuous funding situation. It was co-produced by Lionsgate – which was struggling at the time – and Color Force – an independent production company founded by former Disney executive Nina Jacobson. That's relevant here as these two companies would remain the dominant studios in the series going forward, and neither has a "home turf" when it comes to streaming. So, while you might look for a Disney movie on Disney+ or a Warner Bros. movie on Max, there's no natural home for The Hunger Games. In fact, since July of 2023 this series has not been available on any subscription-based platform. To watch The Hunger Games series without leaving home, fans will need to rent or buy a digital copy on a digital store like Amazon's Prime Video, Apple TV or Vudu.

'The Hunger Games' Series Price Tempering the bad news is the sale price on Prime Video – right now each movie is available at a reduced price for rental or purchase. Each one will cost $7.74 to own or $1.54 to rent. However, remember that digital movie purchases are subject to changing licensing agreements.

'The Hunger Games' Series Bundle Digital stores typically offer this series to rent or purchase all at once at a reduced price, including Amazon at this link. Unfortunately, the bundle is listed as "unavailable" in the U.S. right now. It's not clear if that will change as the excitement for the prequel builds up, but it is worth checking. Typically, the bundle costs $24.99.

'The Hunger Games' Series on DVD If you're trying to watch all the Hunger Games movies but you have a few days to spare, it's probably worth it to wait until you can find a hard copy – or get it delivered. The series is sold in a four-movie box set, and at the time of this writing the DVD collection costs just $11.25. The Blu-ray is also quite affordable at $22.92, whereas the 4K Ultra HD collection costs $43.96. Hard copies are safe from licensing agreements – though admittedly vulnerable to wear and tear once they are in your hands.

'The Hunger Games' Novels Die-hard fans who really want a refresher on the series can always seek out The Hunger Games trilogy in its original form. The books were published by Scholastic and released in print, digital and audiobook formats. Any of these can be found at a local library, or purchased either used or brand new. Adaptations like these are also a great way to get younger fans interested in reading or listening to books on their own.

'The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes' Release (Photo: Murray Close/Lionsgate) These days it's fair to wonder if a blockbuster movie will be a theatrical exclusive since so many get a simultaneous streaming release. In the case of The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, however, we know that it will only be playing in theaters. Still, there's no word on when it might be available for viewers at home, so it could easily become available before long for those who prefer to stay in.