‘The Housemaid 2’ In the Works, Sydney Sweeney to Return

After ending 2025 on a high note with The Housemaid, Sydney Sweeney is coming back for seconds.

Deadline reports that the Euphoria star will be starring in a sequel of the Freida McFadden adaptation.

Lionsgate has greenlit The Housemaid’s Secret, based on the second novel in McFadden’s bestselling trilogy. The studio is eyeing a 2026 production start, with Sweeney expected to return to star and executive produce, with co-star Michele Morrone also eyeing to reprise his role. The project has apparently been in development for the last few months, but after The Housemaid, also starring Amanda Seyfried and Brandon Sklenar, brought in over $134,800,000 at the worldwide box office, per The Numbers, it only made sense for it to officially move forward.

Paul Feig is expected to return to direct, with the script by Rebecca Sonnenshine, who adapted The Housemaid. Todd Lieberman, Carly Elter, and Alex Young for Hidden Pictures and Feig and Laura Fischer of Feig’s Pretty Dangerous Pictures will produce, while McFadden will be on hand to executive produce once again.

“It’s clear from both the global box office and from the outpouring on social media that audiences have responded strongly – and audibly – to the totally unique and truly theatrical experience of The Housemaid and want to know what happens next,” said Lionsgate Motion Picture Group Chair Adam Fogelson. “We believed in these stories from the very beginning, and we are beyond excited to bring the next chapter of Millie’s story to life on-screen in collaboration with our outstanding creative partners, Todd, Paul, Laura, Carly, Alex, and Sydney. The Housemaid’s Secret is another wildly thrilling book in Freida’s series that has captivated readers worldwide, and we look forward to translating it into a similarly rousing and riotous moviegoing experience.”

Added Feig, “It’s been thrilling to see audiences around the world fall in love with The Housemaid and the incredible work of our talented cast and crew. We’re lucky that Freida McFadden has already extended Millie’s journey on the page, and that we get to work with Rebecca Sonnenshine and Lionsgate to bring this next story to audiences.”

Released in 2022, The Housemaid follows a young maid for a wealthy family with dark secrets. The psychological thriller spawned two sequels, The Housemaid’s Secret in 2023 and The Housemaid Is Watching in 2024. While details on a potential third movie have not yet been revealed, it’s possible the third book will get adapted as well, depending on The Housemaid’s Secret’s success.