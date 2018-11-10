‘The Haunting of Hill House’: 8 Movies to Watch Next

The Haunting of Hill House is a slow and shocking ride through the lives of a haunted family, and fans who have finished the first season may want to cleanse their palate watching film or two before binging a new series.

While none of the films are based on the same novel — 1959’s The Haunting of Hill House by Shirley Jackson — there are still a number of other great scary movies that share supernatural commonalities available to stream on Netflix.

To get you in the mood, we’ve put together a list of films that you may want to queue up if you have already finished The Haunting of Hill House. Scroll down to check out the films and let us know in the comments which ones you recommend!

The Conjuring

Released: 2013

Starring: Vera Farmiga, Patrick Wilson, Ron Livingston, Lili Taylor, and Joey King.

Adapting the real-life paranormal investigations of Ed and Lorraine Warren (played by Farmiga and Wilson), the first Conjuring film sees the couple searching for evidence of nefarious spirits that appeared to be haunting a Rhode Island family.

The Conjuring franchise has gone on to earn more than a billions dollars at the box office, and you can revisit the very first outing right now on Netflix.

Malevolent

Released: 2018

Starring: Florence Pugh, Celia Imrie, Ben Lloyd-Hughes, Scott Chambers, and Georgina Bevan.

“Brother and sister team Angela (Pugh) and Jackson (Lloyd-Hughes) are nothing more than scam artists. Preying on the grief stricken and the vulnerable, they convince the bereaved that Angela has the ability to contact the dead,” the official synopsis of Malevolent reads.

“It’s a simple con, until Mrs. Green (Imrie) summons the pair to her home, the orphanage that was once stage to a string of murders of young girls, and Angela grows less and less certain of what’s actually real.

“The fake paranormal investigators suffer the ultimate reality check when they are confronted by the true horrors and terrifying past that lie hidden within the haunted orphanage,” the synopsis concludes.

The Shining

Released: 1980

Starring: Jack Nicholson, Shelley Duvall, Scatman Crothers, and Danny Lloyd.

The Shining is undoubtedly one of the most terrifying films ever made. Not so much for how it shocks you, but for how it burrows into your soul with unsettling imagery and seeds pure hopelessness.

If you have yet to view this cinematic masterpiece, or just want to re-watch it, it’s currently available on Netflix.

The Devil’s Candy

Released: 2017

Starring: Ethan Embry, Shiri Appleby, Kiara Glasco, Pruitt Taylor Vince, Craig Nigh and Marco Perella.

In The Devil’s Candy, a family’s new home becomes ground zero for sheer terror when they discover that it was previously the site of grisly murders. After a series of supernatural experiences, the gruesome crime winds up returning to their doorstep, forcing them to fight savagely for their lives.

The Haunting of Molly Hartley

Released: 2008

Starring: Haley Bennett, Chace Crawford, AnnaLynne McCord, Shannon Woodward, Josh Stewart, and Jake Weber.

The Haunting of Molly Hartley follows a teenage girl on her journey to start a new life after being violently attacked by her mother. However, as her 18th birthday draws close, she soon learns that her past and her destiny are intertwined in very demonic ways.

I Am The Pretty Thing That Lives In The House

Released: 2016

Starring: Ruth Wilson, Paula Prentiss, Bob Balaban, and Lucy Boynton.

“A young nurse, Lily (Ruth Wilson), moves in to a secluded old house to care for an elderly, reclusive horror novelist. But it seems the pair is not entirely alone,” Netflix’s synopsis of the film reads.

I Am The Pretty Thing That Lives In The House is a ghost story that starts off in a pretty trope-like fashion and takes a hard turn halfway through.

The Open House

Released: 2018

Starring: Dylan Minnette, Piercey Dalton, Sharif Atkins, Patricia Bethune, and Aaron Abrams.

Netflix has quite a few horror/thrillers that will keep you guessing right up until the end, but The Open House is one of then more shocking ones. With an ending that you simply do not see coming, this film sits in good company along with others like it, such as The Collector and Funny Games.

The Invitation

Released: 2015

Starring: Logan Marshall-Green, Tammy Blanchard, Michiel Huisman, Emayatzy Corinealdi, Lindsay Burdge, Michelle Krusiec, Mike Doyle, Jay Larson, and John Carroll Lynch.

While some would likely categorize The Invitation as more of a suspense-thriller film than a horror, it most certainly falls into the latter genre. Following a group of friends at a dinner party (including Hill House‘s Huisman) in the the Hollywood Hills, this film challenges you to wonder just how well you know the people you feel closest to in life.