'The Green Knight' Trailer With Dev Patel Has Movie Fans Buzzing

The trailer for The Green Knight was finally released on Tuesday, and it exceeded all expectations. Film critics and movie fans have been dying to see more of this movie for over a year now, but updates have been scarce. Even after all that waiting, however, the trailer caused quite a stir.

The Green Knight comes from director David Lowery and the acclaimed studio A24. It stars Dev Patel in a retelling of the epic poem "Sir Gawain and the Green Knight," which goes back centuries in English folklore. The most famous contemporary version of the story was a translation by author J.R.R. Tolkien written in the 1920s, taken directly from the Middle English version. This film looks to be relatively faithful to that old story, but with elements of horror and high fantasy strewn throughout and blended seamlessly with its fairy tale roots.

Everyone from fans to critics to other filmmakers themselves seemed to drop what they were doing and discuss The Green Knight trailer all day on social media. The movie premieres on Friday, July 30 in theaters only. Scroll down for a look at fans' comments on the trailer.