'The Green Knight' Trailer With Dev Patel Has Movie Fans Buzzing

By Michael Hein

The trailer for The Green Knight was finally released on Tuesday, and it exceeded all expectations. Film critics and movie fans have been dying to see more of this movie for over a year now, but updates have been scarce. Even after all that waiting, however, the trailer caused quite a stir.

The Green Knight comes from director David Lowery and the acclaimed studio A24. It stars Dev Patel in a retelling of the epic poem "Sir Gawain and the Green Knight," which goes back centuries in English folklore. The most famous contemporary version of the story was a translation by author J.R.R. Tolkien written in the 1920s, taken directly from the Middle English version. This film looks to be relatively faithful to that old story, but with elements of horror and high fantasy strewn throughout and blended seamlessly with its fairy tale roots.

Everyone from fans to critics to other filmmakers themselves seemed to drop what they were doing and discuss The Green Knight trailer all day on social media. The movie premieres on Friday, July 30 in theaters only. Scroll down for a look at fans' comments on the trailer.

Background

Since The Green Knight is based on well known folklore, many fans picked apart the trailer for signs of the story they already knew within, and wondered which elements would remain and which would be dropped.

Practical Effects

In the age of CGI, many fans were overjoyed to see so many practical special effects in use on this trailer.

Inspiration

Film critic Scott Wampler took this opportunity to remind followers of a previous interview with Lowery where he mentioned that the idea for this movie came to him while playing with models from the movie Willow. This sent a significant message about the tone of the movie to some.

Reaction Memes

Many people were preoccupied with their own feelings of excitement and vindication when this trailer came out and exceeded all expectations.

Release Date

The trailer came with a release date, but many fans were dismayed by how far off it still is. After the catharsis of getting the trailer at last, they were impatient to see the movie itself.

Lowery

Fans heaped praise on Lowery, anticipating from the trailer and his past work that the movie itself would be an artistic achievement.

Excitement

Finally, some fans remarked that no trailer could possibly have made them more excited for The Green Knight than they already were. The movie hits theaters on Friday, July 30.

