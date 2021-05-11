'The Green Knight' Trailer With Dev Patel Has Movie Fans Buzzing
The trailer for The Green Knight was finally released on Tuesday, and it exceeded all expectations. Film critics and movie fans have been dying to see more of this movie for over a year now, but updates have been scarce. Even after all that waiting, however, the trailer caused quite a stir.
The Green Knight comes from director David Lowery and the acclaimed studio A24. It stars Dev Patel in a retelling of the epic poem "Sir Gawain and the Green Knight," which goes back centuries in English folklore. The most famous contemporary version of the story was a translation by author J.R.R. Tolkien written in the 1920s, taken directly from the Middle English version. This film looks to be relatively faithful to that old story, but with elements of horror and high fantasy strewn throughout and blended seamlessly with its fairy tale roots.
Everyone from fans to critics to other filmmakers themselves seemed to drop what they were doing and discuss The Green Knight trailer all day on social media. The movie premieres on Friday, July 30 in theaters only. Scroll down for a look at fans' comments on the trailer.
Background
It's New Years Eve, and King Arthur and his court are gathered to celebrate. Everyone's hanging out, probably getting a bit tipsy, and the party is starting to drag. King Arthur asks for a wonder, something marvelous to ring in the new year. That's when the door is kicked in.— Ethan M. Aldridge (@EthanMAldridge) May 11, 2021
Since The Green Knight is based on well known folklore, many fans picked apart the trailer for signs of the story they already knew within, and wondered which elements would remain and which would be dropped.prevnext
Practical Effects
Everyone is going on about the cinematography in The Green Knight trailer but I'm just in awe of the makeup and practical FX work on display here from Paul Byrne, Barrie Gower, Audrey Doyle and co. pic.twitter.com/KxhZRw8q31— Will Mavity (@mavericksmovies) May 11, 2021
In the age of CGI, many fans were overjoyed to see so many practical special effects in use on this trailer.prevnext
Inspiration
Reminder that Lowery told me last year that he got inspired to do THE GREEN KNIGHT while setting up a diorama of WILLOW action figures in his backyard (not a joke). This thing's gonna be wild. https://t.co/txxV2VJCnc— Scott Wampler™ (@ScottWamplerBMD) May 11, 2021
Film critic Scott Wampler took this opportunity to remind followers of a previous interview with Lowery where he mentioned that the idea for this movie came to him while playing with models from the movie Willow. This sent a significant message about the tone of the movie to some.prevnext
Reaction Memes
The Green Knight trailer, I’m pic.twitter.com/OxpCgUP2tQ— Jake Black (@jblacksomething) May 11, 2021
the tl when the new green knight trailer dropped pic.twitter.com/PBj0IpcgKJ— Ariel "Buy Witchy" Ries (@cousineggplant) May 11, 2021
Many people were preoccupied with their own feelings of excitement and vindication when this trailer came out and exceeded all expectations.prevnext
Release Date
Sick to my stomach that I won't be seeing The Green Knight until July 30th.— Shawn Murray (@HighbrowShawn) May 11, 2021
The trailer came with a release date, but many fans were dismayed by how far off it still is. After the catharsis of getting the trailer at last, they were impatient to see the movie itself.prevnext
Lowery
Of course this is the guy who directed ghost story and green knight. I mean this as a deep heartfelt compliment. pic.twitter.com/FjaJEZYy25— emman or a muppet (@evemmore) May 11, 2021
David Lowery.
Ain’t Them Bodies Saints (2013), Pete’s Dragon (2016), A Ghost Story (2017), The Old Man & the Gun (2018), The Green Knight (2021), produced Miss Juneteenth (2020), and is currently filming Peter Pan & Wendy.
Reminds me of Soderbergh in his chameleon ability. pic.twitter.com/ihiZoY8CgI— kyle a.b. (@kyalbr) May 11, 2021
Fans heaped praise on Lowery, anticipating from the trailer and his past work that the movie itself would be an artistic achievement.prevnext
Excitement
As if The Green Knight even needs a trailer when this poster exists. pic.twitter.com/KEMAGGOuZ2— Lindsay Katai (@lindsaykatai) May 11, 2021
Finally, some fans remarked that no trailer could possibly have made them more excited for The Green Knight than they already were. The movie hits theaters on Friday, July 30.prev