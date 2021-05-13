'The Forever Purge' Sees Killer Franchise Come to an End With Explosive Trailer

✖

The Purge movie franchise is set to come to an end with The Forever Purge, and the killer new trailer for the film teases an explosive finale. In the new clip, fans of the series are introduced to a new set of protagonists including Adela and Juan (played by Ana de la Reguera and Tenoch Huerta), and Dylan and Emma Kate Tucker (played by Josh Lucas and Cassidy Freeman). [Please Note: Spoilers below for The Purge film franchise.]

Both couples are on the run from a group of rouge Purgers who have chosen to continue their bloody campaign of crime and murder, even though the annual Purge has ended. The masked marauders declare that the country has now entered "the forever Purge," as they unleash mass chaos and havoc on their unsuspecting victims. The Forever Purge is the fifth film in the franchise, but the story is a direct sequel to the third film, The Purge: Election Year (2016). The fourth film in the series was a prequel, titled The First Purge (2018).

At the end of The Purge: Election Year, Senator Charlene "Charlie" Roan (Elizabeth Mitchell) wins the presidential election, running an anti-Purge platform. However, supporters of The New Founding Fathers of America — the political party responsible for instituting the Purge — are said to have staged uprisings around the nation. It seems that the new film will pick up at that point, with the murderous maniacs unwilling to relinquish their weapons in peace.

One night is not enough. #TheForeverPurge in theaters July 2. Watch the trailer now. pic.twitter.com/mjYMdONsUL — The Forever Purge (@UniversalHorror) May 12, 2021

Additional cast members of The Forever Purge include Leven Rambin, Alejandro Edda, Will Patton, Veronica Falcon, Susie Abromeit, Sammi Rotibi, Mark Krenik, Edward Gelhaus, Brett Edwards, Gregory Zaragosa, and Gary Neil. The film was written by James DeMonaco, who helmed the first three Purge films: The Purge (2013), The Purge: Anarchy (2014), and Election Year. He handed over the directing chair for The First Purge to Gerard McMurray, and has done it once again as Everardo Gout directs The Forever Purge.

The Purge films also gave way to a TV spinoff, simply titled The Purge, which aired on USA Network. The show followed the anthology format and focused on life in dystopian American outside of the annual Purge nights. After airing for two seasons, the show was canceled. Fans can finally see how the whole Purge story wraps up, however, when The Forever Purge premieres in theaters on July 2.