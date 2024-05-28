'The First Omen': Explore the 'Conduit of Evil' in Exclusive Behind-the-Scenes Clip

The First Omen is one of the most terrifying and unsettling horror movies to emerge in 2024, and it's now available to watch at home. In support of the film's new streaming release, PopCulture.com has an exclusive clip of director/co-writer Arkasha Stevenson and star Nell Tiger Free (Game of Thrones, Servant) discussing the movie's greatest "conduit of evil." Check it out above!

"A lot of the religious imagery that we were taking in, were depictions of war and drawing parallels between war and hell," Stevenson says. "That really inspired this idea that hell is a man-made thing and, man really is what brings hell to earth. In this film, the devil is really just a tool and religion is really just a conduit. And so, a lot of the evil in this film is man-made.

"This movie needed Arkasha," Free adds, praising her director and friend. "Especially with a film of this content and of this darkness. If it was handled in a different way, I think it could have been really difficult to do. I just have so much respect for her."

The First Omen is a prequel to the iconic 1976 Richard Donner film, The Omen, about a child who is discovered to be the Antichrist foretold of in the Christian Bible. The new movie is Stevenson's film directorial debut, from a script she wrote with Tim Smith and Keith Thomas. The story was created by Ben Jacoby, based on characters created by David Seltzer.

"In this psychological horror prequel to the classic Omen films, a young American woman is sent to Rome to begin a life of service to the church," reads an official synopsis of The First Omen. "Soon, she encounters a darkness that causes her to question her faith, and that reveals a terrifying conspiracy to bring about the birth of evil incarnate."

In addition to Free, the film also stars Tawfeek Barhom (Mary Magdalene), Sonia Braga (Kiss of the Spider Woman), Ralph Ineson (The Northman), and Bill Nighy (Pirates of the Caribbean franchise). The First Omen is now available to buy at digital retailers. It will premiere on Hulu on May 30, and arrives on Blu-ray and DVD on July 30.