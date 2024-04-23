Everything Coming to Hulu in May 2024

Hulu has an exciting month of new releases in store for subscribers this May. As April comes to an end, the streamer has released its complete list of movies and TV shows set to make their way to its lineup next month, with May 2024 set to bring dozens of new TV series and movies for subscribers.

Alongside titles like The Kardashians Season 5 and Jeopardy! Masters Season 2, Hulu subscribers will be able to press play on the Hulu original documentary The Contestant, about aspiring comedian Tomoaki Hamatsu, who unknowingly became the most famous TV star in Japan after accepting challenge from the extreme game show Denpa Shonen to be locked in a room for 15 months. Also on the original front is Shardlake, a new series based on C.J. Sansom's Tudor mystery series. May will also see some exciting additions for FX on Hulu, with new episodes of The Veil set to air alongside the premier of the Emmy Award-winning docuseries Welcome to Wrexham's third season. Other additions include movies like 300, Elvis, The King's Man, Big Daddy, and all five films in the Die Hard franchise.

Watching the new roster of content, as well as the content already available on the platform, will require a Hulu subscription. You can sign up for a subscription by clicking here. Hulu currently offers a free one-month trial, meaning you can test the waters before committing. After that, subscriptions start as low as$7.99 per month for an ad-supported plan, with Hulu's ad-free tier priced at $17.99 per month. Scroll down to see everything that's coming to Hulu in May 2024.