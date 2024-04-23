Everything Coming to Hulu in May 2024
'The Contestant,' 'Shardlake,' and 'The Kardashian's Season 5 headline Hulu's May offerings.
Hulu has an exciting month of new releases in store for subscribers this May. As April comes to an end, the streamer has released its complete list of movies and TV shows set to make their way to its lineup next month, with May 2024 set to bring dozens of new TV series and movies for subscribers.
Alongside titles like The Kardashians Season 5 and Jeopardy! Masters Season 2, Hulu subscribers will be able to press play on the Hulu original documentary The Contestant, about aspiring comedian Tomoaki Hamatsu, who unknowingly became the most famous TV star in Japan after accepting challenge from the extreme game show Denpa Shonen to be locked in a room for 15 months. Also on the original front is Shardlake, a new series based on C.J. Sansom's Tudor mystery series. May will also see some exciting additions for FX on Hulu, with new episodes of The Veil set to air alongside the premier of the Emmy Award-winning docuseries Welcome to Wrexham's third season. Other additions include movies like 300, Elvis, The King's Man, Big Daddy, and all five films in the Die Hard franchise.
Watching the new roster of content, as well as the content already available on the platform, will require a Hulu subscription. You can sign up for a subscription by clicking here. Hulu currently offers a free one-month trial, meaning you can test the waters before committing. After that, subscriptions start as low as$7.99 per month for an ad-supported plan, with Hulu's ad-free tier priced at $17.99 per month. Scroll down to see everything that's coming to Hulu in May 2024.
May 1 - May 5
May 1
Life Below Zero: First Alaskans: Complete Season 3
Jujutsu Kaisen 0
Naruto Shippuden: Complete Season 8 (DUBBED)
Shardlake: Complete Season 1
Pokemon Sun & Moon: Complete Season 20
Pokemon Ultra Adventures: Complete Season 21
Pokemon Ultra Legends: Complete Season 22
The Beach
Big
Big Daddy
Black Hawk Down
The Bounty Hunter
Cast Away
The Chronicles of Riddick
Come See The Paradise
The Darjeeling Limited
The Divergent Series: Insurgent
The Divergent Series: Allegiant
Elvis
Fantastic Mr. Fox
Free State of Jones
Good Boys
The Joy Luck Club
The King's Man
The Life Aquatic With Steve Zissou
Love, Gilda
The Mask
Meet the Spartans
Mr. Turner
Money Monster
My Name Is Khan
The Negotiator
Night School
Ocean's 8
Once
Once Upon a Time in America
Rushmore
The Royal Tenenbaums
The Rundown
School For Scoundrels
Sideways
Tyler Perry's Madea's Family Reunion
That Thing You Do!
Those Who Wish Me Dead
Walk The Line
The Wedding Ringer
White Chicks
White House Down
13 Going On 30
300
May 2
The Contestant: Documentary Premiere
Jeopardy! Masters: Season 2 Premiere
Customer Wars: Complete Season 2
The Proof Is Out There: Complete Season 3
Bad Reputation
Mad Money
May 3
Prom Dates
Welcome to Wrexham: Season 3 Premiere
The Flood
3 Days in Malay
Die Hard
Die Hard 2
Die Hard With A Vengeance
A Good Day To Die Hard
Live Free Or Die Hard
May 4
12 Hour Shift
May 5
Bad Boys for Life
May 6 - May 10
May 6
Reminiscence
May 7
Billy & Molly: An Otter Love Story: Special Premiere
May 8
In Limbo: Complete Season 1
Bloodshot
May 9
Black Twitter: A People's History: Complete Docuseries
Kings of BBQ: Complete Season 1
The Mother/Daughter Experiment: Celebrity Edition: Complete Season 1
Stove Tots: Complete Season 1
Witness to Murder: Digital Evidence: Complete Season 1
May 10
Past Lies: Complete Season 1 (SUBBED)
Biosphere
Wanted Man
Eileen
May 11 - May 15
May 12
Where the Crawdads Sing
May 14
The Killing Kind: Complete Season 1
May 15
Cutthroat Kitchen: Complete Season 5, 12 and 13
Extreme Homes: Complete Season 4
Flea Market Flip: Complete Season 1
Man vs. Wild: Complete Season 5
My 600-lb Life: Complete Season 6
My 600-lb Life: Complete Season 7
My Strange Addiction: Complete Season 6
Naked and Afraid: Complete Season 12, 14 and 15
NASA's Unexplained Files: Complete Season 4
Say Yes to the Dress: Atlanta: Complete Season 8
Say Yes to the Nest: Complete Season 1
Unusual Suspects: Complete Seasons 6 and 8
Worst Cooks in America: Complete Season 16 and 24
Tanked: Complete Season 1
Torn from the Headlines: New York Post Reports: Complete Season 1
1000-lb Sisters: Complete Season 4
I Am Not Your Negro
My Scientology Movie
May 16 - May 20
May 16
Royal Rules of Ohio: Season 1 Premiere
Living Smaller: Complete Season 1
Women on Death Row: Complete Season 1
Paddington
May 17
Birth/Rebirth
He Went That Way
The Sweet East
May 21 - May 25
May 22
Chief Detective 1958: Complete Season 1
May 23
The Kardashians: Season 5 Premiere
Gordon Ramsay's Food Stars Season 2 Premiere
The Ape Star
The Seeding
May 24
Ferrari
Sentinel (2024)
May 25 - May 31
May 27
Fantasy Island
May 28
Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted: Complete Season 4
May 29
Camden: Complete Season 1
Lainey Wilson: Bell Bottom Country: Doc-Style Special Premiere
Beat Shazam: Season 7 Premiere
The Quiz With Balls: Complete Season 1
May 30
MasterChef: Season 14 Premiere
The Promised Land
May 31
Sympathy for the Devil
T.I.M.