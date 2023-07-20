'The Exorcist: Believer' Debuts Chilling First Look at New Horror Trilogy

Kicking off a new trilogy for the iconic horror franchise, The Exorcist: Believer has debuted its chilling first look. Fans can take a look at a new look three new posters for the movie, which opens in theaters on Oct. 13, just ahead of Halloween. This is the first of three new Exorcist movies, all of which are direct sequels to the original 1973 movie.

The Exorcist: Believer will see actress Ellen Burstyn reprise her role as Chris MacNeil, the mother of once-possessed teen Regan MacNeil (Linda Blair). Chris is sought out by a father (Leslie Odom Jr.) for her help with his own possessed child. The movie is directed by David Gordon Green, who also helmed the Halloween reboot trilogy for Universal. The story for the new Exorcist movie was developed by Scott Teems, Danny McBride, and Green. The script was written by Green, as well, with Peter Sattler.

The Exorcist was directed by William Friedkin and written by William Peter Blatty, as based on a 1971 novel of the same name that was also written by Blatty. It tells the story of a young girl named Regan (Linda Blair) who becomes possessed by a demon that claims to be the devil but goes by Pazuzu. Two Roman Catholic priests, Father Damien Karras, S.J. (Jason Miller) and Father Lankester Merrin (Max von Sydow) come to perform an exorcism, but the demon puts up a relentless fight, wearing the two men down and making this already difficult challenge seemingly impossible. In addition to Blair, Miller, and Von Sydow, the film also stars Ellen Burstyn, Lee J. Cobb, Jack MacGowran and real-life priest Father Thomas Bermingham.

The Exorcist has had quite a reputation since its release, as its production was plagued with controversial circumstances. There are at least nine deaths connected to the film, include that of MacGowran. However, while The Exorcist has been labeled a "cursed" movie, it is still critically acclaimed and widely revered.

It was nominated in 10 categories at the 46th Academy Awards, taking home two Oscars: Best Screenplay – Based on Material from Another Medium and Best Sound. It also won four Golden Globes that same year: Best Motion Picture – Drama, Best Supporting Actress – Motion Picture for Blair, Best Director – Motion Picture for Freidkin and Best Screenplay – Motion Picture for Blatty. It also went on to spawn four more films as well as a TV series.