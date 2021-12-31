'Exorcist' Reboot Release Date Revealed

✖

The recently announced Exorcist reboot has had fans everywhere curious to know when it may debut, and now a release date has been revealed. According to Deadline, the new Exorcist film will debut on Oct. 13, 2023. The new film will be a direct sequel to the original 1973 movie and will kick off a new trilogy of Exorcist films.

The Exorcist was directed by William Friedkin and written by William Peter Blatty, as based on a 1971 novel of the same name that was also written by Blatty. It tells the story of a young girl named Regan (Linda Blair) who becomes possessed by a demon that claims to be the devil but goes by Pazuzu. Two Roman Catholic priests, Father Damien Karras, S.J. (Jason Miller) and Father Lankester Merrin (Max von Sydow) come to perform an exorcism, but the demon puts up a relentless fight, wearing the two men down and making this already difficult challenge seemingly impossible. In addition to Blair, Miller, and Von Sydow, the film also stars Ellen Burstyn, Lee J. Cobb, Jack MacGowran and real-life priest Father Thomas Bermingham.

The Exorcist reboot trilogy's first film will release on October 13, 2023.https://t.co/sWHcJ5Yj5d pic.twitter.com/N6C6hAyxdc — Screen Rant (@screenrant) August 4, 2021

The Exorcist has had quite a reputation since its release, as its production was plagued with controversial circumstances. There are at least nine deaths connected to the film, include that of MacGowran. However, while The Exorcist has been labeled a "cursed" movie, it is still critically acclaimed and widely revered.

It was nominated in 10 categories at the 46th Academy Awards, taking home two Oscars: Best Screenplay – Based on Material from Another Medium and Best Sound. It also won four Golden Globes that same year: Best Motion Picture – Drama, Best Supporting Actress – Motion Picture for Blair, Best Director – Motion Picture for Freidkin and Best Screenplay – Motion Picture for Blatty. It also went on to spawn four more films as well as a TV series.

The new film will see Burstyn reprise her role as Chris MacNeil, Regan's mother, who is sought out by Leslie Odom Jr. (Hamilton) for her help with his own possessed child. The first new Exorcist movie is being directed by David Gordon Green, who has helmed the Halloween reboot trilogy for Universal. The story for the new Exorcist movie was developed by Scott Teems, Danny McBride, and Green. The script is being written by Green, as well, with Peter Sattler.