‘The Conjuring’ House Is up for Sale and It’s Still Haunted

If you’re looking to move this fall, boy does New England have a home for you! Just in time for Halloween and all the spooky instances that follow in this charmed month ahead, one of America’s most infamously haunted homes is up for sale in Rhode Island. Originally built in 1836, the Burrillville farmhouse, once made famous by the 2013 horror blockbuster The Conjuring, is officially on the market for a whopping $1.2 million.

The Sotheby’s International listing states the 3,100-square-foot, three-bedroom home on Round Top Road across 8.5. acres in Providence County includes one full bathroom and one partial bathroom. Further stating how the home possesses an “extraordinary piece of cultural history” as the true story of The Conjuring started in this “very house,” the 14-room farmhouse has seen quite a lot in its 185-year history. Alleged to be haunted by the spirit of Bathsheba Sherman, one of the home’s first inhabitants from the 1800s who was rumored to be a witch after locals reported the mysterious disappearance of her infant — later found with a large sewing needle at the base of the child’s skull, per research from History vs. Hollywood.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The chilling stories from this house have inspired dozens and books and movies over the years, including a visit from paranormal investigators, most famously, Ed and Lorraine Warren. While the home was not featured in the 2013 James Wan-directed movie, it was the actual home of the Perron family that endured nearly a decade of intense paranormal activity since the 1970s. In 2019, Andrea Perron, one of the children that lived in the home early on with her family, called the home “magical” despite the supernatural frights. “It’s a portal cleverly disguised as a farmhouse. It’s multiple dimensions, interacting simultaneously,” she said, per NBC News affiliate, WJAR.

Per Sotheby’s, the waterfront home has caretakers who have reported “countless happenings in the house, and have turned overnight guest bookings and group events on the property into a steady successful business.” In 2019, the home was last bought by paranormal investigators, Cory and Jennifer Heinzen, who told local news of all the paranormal activity they experienced. “Footsteps, knocks, we’ve had lights flashing in rooms and when I say lights flashing in rooms, it’s rooms that don’t have light in there to begin with,” Cory had told local NBC news affiliate, KETK, further admitting he was scared living in the home.

Having a hard time staying in the house on his own, Cory told another outlet, The Sun Journal, that he and his wife had also experienced doors opening on their own. “I don’t have the feeling of anything evil, [but] it’s very busy. You can tell there’s a lot of things going on in the house.” The home’s past spans eight generations, during which all residents alleged paranormal activity and some residents had reportedly died by drowning, murder or hanging.