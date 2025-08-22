The Blues Brothers Returning in New Project

The Blues Brothers will be the center of a forthcoming book. Per a brief description from Simon & Schuster, the new novel, The Return of the Blues Brothers: The Escape of Joliet and Jake, is a “1990s set graphic novel about a young detective, a runaway orphan, and a jailbreak that uncovers long lost secrets and legendary soul.”

The film is set in 1997, nearly 20 years after the events, with Chicago law enforcement in pursuit of the notorious musical criminal, Jake Blues, after a mysterious jailbreak. An up-and-coming detective named Robert is dealing with his own personal crisis when assigned to the case.

While investigating, Robert receives a little help from Elwood Blues, and he forms an unlikely alliance as they navigate the mischief related to the case.

In an Instagram post from the original page run by the Judy Belushi & Dan Aykroyd estates, excitement is expressed for the new book. “The Blues Brothers are getting old! There’s an appetite to bring new energy to the IP,” the post notes in part. They go on to explain that the book is a way to give fans what they want while controlling the story.

“But in the wrong hands, they could be changed, reimagined, or twisted until the soul is gone. We refuse to let that happen,” they promise. “We want The Blues Brothers to remain authentic, real, and made for the fans, by the family who has carried their legacy for decades….This is our moment. Our stand. If you’ve ever laughed with Jake and Elwood, ever felt the music in your bones, or ever believed in real music and the tradition of Blues music–please consider preordering your copy today.”

A film, based on the character from the Saturday Night Live sketch, was released in 1980. The story is a tale of redemption for paroled convict Jake and his brother Elwood, who use music and their belief that God put it in their heart to prevent the foreclosure of the Roman Catholic orphanage they were raised in. It was a major hit, earning over $115 million against a $27 million budget.