Tiffany Haddish Says She’s Open to Blues Bothers Reboot with Cardi B

Comedian Tiffany Haddish said she would be open to a Blues Brothers reboot co-starring Cardi B, after TMZ suggested the idea to Dan Akroyd.

Back on April 27, a TMZ paparazzo caught up with Akroyd and asked about a rumored Blues Brothers reboot called Soul Sisters. Out of the blue, the paparazzo suggested Cardi B and Haddish for the lead roles.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I like it,” Akroyd said. “Get me some producers, you know what I mean?”

The original Blues Brothers star then said the idea for Soul Sisters was “sitting on five desks in town,” but no one has shown interest.

The TMZ paparazzo then told him to call up the “Bodak Yellow” rapper right away, and Akroyd joked that it would be his next call.

A month later, TMZ caught up with Haddish at LAX, and asked her about the idea. She said she definitely would be, but just needs the money first.

“Run me the money,” the Girls Trip break-out replied. “I got a production [company], She Ready Productions. Run me the money.”

When asked for her thoughts on Cardi B as her co-star, Haddish said “once she has her baby and she’s ready to work.”

Unsurprisingly, Haddish is a fan of the original Blues Brothers and knows all the songs they recorded. However, she said she does not know Akroyd and is busy with her own projects now.

The Blues Brothers remains one of the most beloved acts to spin out of Saturday Night Live, and featured Akroyd and the late Jim Belushi. They released a live album in 1978 and starred in John Landis’ 1980 The Blues Brothers movie, which remains a comedy classic. Since Belushi’s death in 1982, Akroyd has tried to keep the Blues Brothers name alive through tours and a poorly received sequel called Blues Brothers 2000 with John Goodman.

As for Haddish, she could be too busy to make Soul Sisters happen. She really does have a production company called She Ready Productions, which signed a two-year first-look deal with HBO in January.

Since landing a breakthrough role in Girls Trip last year, she earned her own Showtime special, became the first black female stand-up comedian to host Saturday Night Live in November and published a memoir called The Last Black Unicorn. She also stars in TBS’ The Last O.G. with Tracy Morgan.

Her next film, Uncle Drew with Kyrie Irving, opens on June 28. She also stars in Night School with Kevin Hart, which opens on Sept. 28. She is now filming Melissa McCarthy’s The Kitchen, which opens on Sept. 20, 2019.