‘The Big Lebowski’ Star Jeff Bridges Teases Return as The Dude in New Video

Jeff Bridges teased the return of The Dude in a brief Twitter post, leading some to think a long-awaited sequel to The Big Lebowski is on the way. However, it is more likely to be a teaser for a Super Bowl commercial.

Bridges tweeted out a 15-second clip of Jeff Lebowski in his usual casual wear, then looking over his sunglasses and chuckling. The next shot shows a tumbleweed rolling by on a city street, before the date for Super Bowl LIII appears.

“Can’t be living in the past, man. Stay tuned,” Bridges wrote in the caption.

Can’t be living in the past, man. Stay tuned. pic.twitter.com/zL2CLYhGAM — Jeff Bridges (@TheJeffBridges) January 24, 2019

Some on Twitter thought this might be a teaser for The Big Lebowski 2, but the Super Bowl and commercials teasing fake sequels go together like The Dude and White Russians. Just last year, a teaser appearing to announce a sequel to Crocodile Dundee starring Danny McBride and Chris Hemsworth was released. However, it turned out to just be a commercial for Tourism Australia that was shown during Super Bowl LII. Tourism Australia even created a website for the fake movie.

The Big Lebowski was written and directed by Joel and Ethan Coen and released by Universal in 1998. It was originally a box office flop, but has gone on to become a cult favorite, filled with quotable lines and hilarious performances from Bridges, John Goodman, Steve Buscemi, John Turturro, Julianne Moore, Philip Seymour Hoffman and Sam Elliott.

In September 2018, Variety asked Bridges if he would ever approve a Big Lebowski remake.

“Yeah, if I was in it,” the Oscar-winner joked.

In a September 2017 Digital Spy interview, Bridges said he would only make a Big Lebowski sequel if the Coen Brothers returned to direct. He also worked with the duo on True Grit in 2010.

“I think whatever [directors the Coen] brothers think. If they want to do a sequel, I’m sure it’d be a cool thing. It’s such a good movie. You’ve got the Coen brothers,” Bridges said at the time. “And like so many masters of their craft, they make it look like I was just rolling off lines. He’s just a silly stoner.”

While a Big Lebowski sequel has never come to fruition, Turturro made a film about his own character, the outrageous bowler Jesus Quintana. Going Places co-stars Bobby Cannavale, Audrey Tautou, Pete Davidson and Susan Sarandon, and is expected to hit theaters this year.

Earlier this month, Bridges received the honorary Cecil B. DeMille Award at the Golden Globes. He also has an Oscar for his performance in 2009’s Crazy Heart.

As for the Coen Brothers, their latest film, Netflix’s The Ballad of Buster Scruggs, was just nominated for three Oscars: Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Costume Design and Best Original Song for “When A Cowboy Trades His Spurs For Wings.”

Super Bowl LIII, between the Los Angeles Rams and New England Patriots, kicks off on CBS on Sunday, Feb. 3.

Photo credit: Twitter/Jeff Bridges