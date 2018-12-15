‘The Big Bang Theory’ Star Jim Parsons Lands New Movie Role Ahead of Show’s Conclusion

Jim Parsons landed his first big role after The Big Bang Theory‘s conclusion. The Emmy-winning actor will star in Spoiler Alert: The Hero Dies, the next project from The Big Sick director Michael Showalter.

The project landed at Universal’s Focus Features on Dec. 5, Deadline reported. Showalter will produce from a script by David Marshall Grant (ABC’s A Million Little Things) and Dan Savage (ABC’s The Real O’Neals). The movie is based on the bestselling memoir by Michael Ausiello, the president and editorial director of TVLine.com.

The book tells the story of Ausiello’s relationship with his partner, Kit Cowan, during the 11 months between Cowan’s terminal cancer diagnosis and his death. In between, the book covers how they met and their 14-year love story.

Parsons has been hoping to make the project for more than a year. In December 2017, Deadline first reported that Parsons and That’s Wonderful Productions optioned the film rights to the book.

Other producers on the project include Todd Spiewak and Eric Norsoph of That’s Wonderful Productions, and Showalter and Jordana Mollick through their Semi-Formal Productions. Ausiello and That’s Wonderful’s Alsion Mo Massey are executive producers.

Parsons is best known for playing Sheldon Cooper on The Big Bang Theory, earning a Golden Globe and four Emmys for the role. Outside the hit CBS series, he also has an Emmy nomination for his performance in Ryan Murphy’s The Normal Heart for HBO. His other films include Home, Hidden Figures, Wish I Was Here and The Muppets. He also narrates and is an executive producer on the Big Bang Theory prequel series Young Sheldon.

Parsons has been playing Sheldon since 2006. He chose not to renew his contract to continue playing the part after Big Bang Theory‘s 12th season, leading CBS and Warner Bros. TV to end the show.

“It is hard (nearly impossible, actually) to really accept that this is a picture of the first of the final 24 episodes we will shoot for The Big Bang Theory,” Parsons wrote on Instagram in August. “I feel very fortunate that we have another 23 episodes to shoot this season because I am hopeful that with each and every one, my level of REALLY accepting this fact will sink in.”

As for Showalter, his most recent film is last year’s Oscar-nominated hit romantic comedy The Big Sick. His other directing credits include Hello, My Name Is Doris and episodes of Love, Grace and Frankie and Search Party. Showalter remains best known for his work with The State and co-writing Wet Hot American Summer.

The Big Bang Theory returns from a winter break on Thursday, Jan. 3 on CBS at 8 p.m. ET with “The Paintball Scattering.”

Photo credit: C Flanigan/FilmMagic/Getty Images