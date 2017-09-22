Arnold Schwarzenegger Reveals New ‘Terminator’ Reboot Will Skip ‘Genisys’

Arnold Schwarzenegger is dishing on the upcoming Terminator movie, which will be the sixth installment of the futuristic franchise. The 70-year-old actor explained that one of the previous films will be totally “ignored.”

“It’s going to ignore Genisys,” Schwarzenegger told TheTerminatorFans.com.

The news means that the latest sequel in the franchise is being completely wiped from the timeline. Because of the nature of the story, there are multiple timelines playing out on screen. However, based on Schwarzenegger’s comments, the story presented in the fifth film will have no significance on the next movie.

Terminator: Genisys, which came out in 2015, starred Game of Thrones‘ Emilia Clarke. She played the role of Sarah Conner, who was formerly portrayed by Linda Hamilton.

In Terminator 6, Hamilton will be returning to the series. James Cameron, who created the Terminator franchise, says that it’s going to be a “huge statement” to see the 60-year-old actress make her comeback.

“As meaningful as she was to gender and action stars everywhere back then, it’s going to make a huge statement to have that seasoned warrior that she’s become return,” Cameron told The Hollywood Reporter earlier this week.

Cameron will be serving as the producer of the new Terminator film with Deadpool filmmaker Tim Miller attached to direct. The duo finished the story together and sought out writers David Goyer, Charles Eglee, Josh Friedman and Justin Rhodes to pen the screenplay.

According to Miller, the film will possibly begin shooting next year. Learn more here.

